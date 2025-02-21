Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell Summons Rakhi Sawant Over Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Row

The controversy surrounding the YouTube series India's Got Latent has escalated, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoning several key figures associated with the show.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell Summons Rakhi Sawant Over Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Row


The controversy surrounding the YouTube series India’s Got Latent has escalated, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoning several key figures associated with the show.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, along with YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, have been called to record their statements following a contentious episode that sparked widespread criticism.

Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell confirmed that a summons was issued to Rakhi Sawant, requiring her to appear on February 27. Sawant, who has reportedly relocated to Dubai, has yet to confirm whether she will travel to Mumbai to comply.

Meanwhile, Chanchlani and Allahbadia have been asked to appear for questioning on February 24. While Chanchlani has remained largely silent, Allahbadia has been unresponsive, with reports indicating that his phone is switched off and his residence locked.

The controversy stems from a segment in which Allahbadia posed a highly inappropriate question to a contestant, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?” The remark triggered immediate backlash, with netizens condemning the show for its perceived promotion of obscenity and vulgarity.

Following public outrage, multiple complaints were filed against the show’s creators, guests, and participants. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell subsequently announced that 30 to 40 individuals involved in the first six episodes of India’s Got Latent would be summoned for questioning.

Samay Raina, the comedian and showrunner behind the series, has also faced legal scrutiny. Raina, who was initially summoned to record his statement, requested an extension until March 17 due to his ongoing tour across Canada and the U.S. However, his request was denied, with authorities insisting on an earlier appearance.

In response to the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging a “lapse in judgment.” Raina also took corrective action by removing all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel in an attempt to mitigate the controversy.

As investigations continue, the legal ramifications for those involved remain uncertain. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate action as necessary.

Filed under

India's Got Latent

