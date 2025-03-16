Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

Eknath Shinde receives Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award. Raut claims Shinde wanted to join Congress. Ex-Congress MLA Dhangekar joins Shiv Sena amid rising political tensions.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was honored with the prestigious Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award on Sunday during the 375th Beej Pilgrimage celebrations in Dehu, Pune. The award, which is being presented for the first time, was conferred by the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple Trust, ANI reported.

Shinde Expresses Gratitude for the Honour

Upon receiving the award, Shinde expressed his immense happiness and gratitude towards the temple trust. “I am very happy today and feel extremely fortunate to be chosen for this prestigious award. I thank the temple trust from the bottom of my heart. This honor is not just mine but belongs to all those who support and appreciate my work,” he said.

Shinde further added that receiving the award at a historically significant location made it even more special. “This land witnessed the meeting of two great personalities—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Receiving this award at such a place is an honor beyond words. This recognition also increases my responsibility towards the people,” he remarked.

This is not the first time the Maharashtra Deputy CM has been recognized for his contributions. On February 12, Shinde was conferred with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award, for which he had also expressed his gratitude towards the organizers.

Shinde’s Dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s Faction

In a sharp political attack on February 10, Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray’s camp, stating that if the true principles of Hindutva emperor Balasaheb Thackeray had been upheld rather than resorting to fake voice recordings, no division within the party would have occurred. This remark further intensifies the ongoing power struggle within Shiv Sena.

Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Joins Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA from Pune, Ravindra Dhangekar, along with his supporters, officially joined the Shiv Sena under Shinde’s leadership. Acknowledging Dhangekar’s influence, Shinde stated, “Dhangekar secured 4,60,000 votes in the Lok Sabha elections, which clearly reflects his dedication and popularity among the people.”

Sanjay Raut Claims Shinde Wanted to Join Congress

Adding to the political heat, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Eknath Shinde had previously shown interest in joining the Congress. According to a PTI report, Raut made this claim without specifying an exact timeline but referenced late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

“I know what was happening behind the scenes. Ahmed Patel is no longer with us, and I don’t wish to elaborate further in his absence,” Raut told reporters. When pressed for more details, he advised journalists to ask senior Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan, who, however, refused to comment on the matter.

Political Turmoil Continues in Maharashtra

Shinde’s recent accolades and his growing influence within Shiv Sena, coupled with the allegations from Raut, have once again put Maharashtra’s political landscape into the spotlight. As the state heads into another crucial political phase, these developments are expected to shape the party’s future strategies.

