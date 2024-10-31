Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination, Aiming For Victory In Mahim

A total of 10,905 nomination papers have been submitted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, representing 7,995 candidates across 288 constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena candidate from Mahim assembly seat, Sada Sarvankar, filed his nomination on Wednesday. He exuded confidence, saying that he would gain victory for another term through the blessings of the people in the forthcoming Maharashtra polls.

“I filed a nomination on behalf of Mahayuti, and we have started campaigning. The people here want to bring a candidate who lives among them and works for them. For the last 30 years, the people here have been blessing me, and this time too, I will receive their blessings,” Sarvankar told ANI.

The assembly polls for the 288 seats are scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Election came into force on October 15, 2024.

The notification for the election was issued on October 22. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

These application forms will be scrutinized today. Additionally, the nomination papers can be withdrawn on November 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are gearing up and leaving no stone unturned for the assembly polls.

Mahayuti is the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while MVA is the coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT) (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (SCP) (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Congress party.

In a major development on Tuesday, NCP fielded Nawab Malik as the candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, a seat that is already with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

A new challenge has emerged in front of the Mahayuti alliance after the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) fielded Nawab Malik as its candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, a seat that is already with the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, pushing the case of Shiv Sena’s Suresh Krishna Patil as the ‘official’ candidate on the same seat.

Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)

