Thursday, October 24, 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat Share Deal

Nomination forms for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections will be filled from October 22.  Shiv Sena, Thackeray Group, Congress and NCP have decided many candidates in the list of Ajit's Sharadchandra Pawar party. 

Meeting of leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi at Grand Hyatt. Decision regarding seat distribution was reportedly discussed in the meeting.

NewsX sources revealed that the seat-sharing formula for Maha Elections discussed at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting might see Congress going with 96, Shiv Sena Bored with 90, Nationalist Sharadchandra Pawar with 70–80 and Samajwadi Party 5–6 seats.

Since this morning, a series of intense meetings have been taking place, starting with a discussion between Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Mr. Pawar.

Another meeting occurred earlier between leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, with a second round currently underway. Depending on the outcome, an announcement could be made in the next couple of days, according to Congress’s state chief, Nana Patole.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut mentioned that the MVA had reached an agreement on 210 out of 288 assembly seats. However, Nana Patole stated that the number agreed upon was 96.

For days, the two parties have been negotiating. Patole has been firm on Congress securing 125 seats, while the Sena (UBT) has pushed for an equal division, advocating for 100 seats each for Congress and the Sena, and 88 seats for Sharad Pawar’s party.

The core issue for Congress has been the principle that “whichever party is strong and meritorious will fight in the respective constituency.” This has led to Congress holding firm on retaining eight seats in Vidarbha, which the Thackeray-led Sena is also eyeing. While acknowledging Congress’s strong base in Vidarbha, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut pointed out, “we also had 4-5 MPs from there.”

