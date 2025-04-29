Maharashtra Government Announces ₹50 Lakh Aid, Jobs, And Education Support For Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Maharashtra to give ₹50 lakh aid, a job, and education support to kin of the six victims from the Pahalgam terror attack, CM Devendra Fadnavis announces after cabinet meeting.

In a compassionate move, the Maharashtra government has announced a ₹50 lakh compensation to each of the six families who lost their loved ones in the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

CM Devendra Fadnavis: “We Stand Strong Behind the Families”

Following a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated: “Today our cabinet decided to provide financial help of ₹50 lakh each to the families who lost their members in the Pahalgam attack. We have also decided to resolve the issue of education of their children and provide government jobs to one member of each such family.”

Fadnavis emphasized that the government is committed to supporting the affected families in all possible ways, indicating a multi-faceted aid approach involving employment and education assistance.

Six Victims from Maharashtra

The terror attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of six tourists from Maharashtra. Their untimely deaths have shocked the state and the nation, triggering emotional reactions and calls for better safety measures for civilians in conflict-prone regions.

₹50 lakh financial compensation per family Government job for one family member Full educational support for victims’ children Fast-tracked relief processing Dedicated state assistance for affected families

The Maharashtra government’s decision serves as a strong message of unity and support for the victims’ families, and also aims to reassure citizens that the state stands firm against terrorism.

