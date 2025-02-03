Maharashtra Government Mandates Marathi In Offices; Non-Compliance To Face Penalties

In a significant move to promote the use of the Marathi language, the Maharashtra government has issued a directive mandating the use of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices across the state. This policy aims to reinforce the usage of the language in official communication and improve accessibility for Marathi-speaking citizens.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Points of the Government Resolution

The Maharashtra government released a Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, mandating that employees in government and semi-government offices communicate in Marathi with visitors. The policy applies to all offices under the Maharashtra government, including state-owned corporations and other related bodies.

The directive specifically states that employees must use Marathi when communicating with visitors, except for those from foreign countries or non-Marathi-speaking states. This rule is intended to ensure that Marathi-speaking citizens are able to interact with government staff in their native language.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The resolution sets clear consequences for non-compliance. Any violation of the directive will be treated as an act of official indiscipline. Employees who fail to adhere to the policy can face complaints from citizens. These complaints should be submitted to the in-charge of the respective office or department.

If the complainant is dissatisfied with the actions taken, they can escalate the issue to the Marathi Language Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature for further investigation and intervention.

Promoting Marathi Language Use

This move is part of a broader effort by the Maharashtra government to promote the use of Marathi in public affairs. The state’s Marathi Language Policy, which was approved last year, emphasizes the need to preserve, conserve, and develop the Marathi language across various sectors.

The directive also includes a specific requirement for personal computer keyboards in all government offices to have Marathi Devanagari alphabets, in addition to the standard Roman alphabets. This change is designed to facilitate ease of communication in Marathi and ensure that the language is integrated into the technological infrastructure of government departments.

The Significance of the Resolution

This mandate reinforces the state government’s commitment to promoting Marathi and ensuring that its citizens can engage with government offices in their native language. The move aims to make government processes more accessible to the Marathi-speaking population, which constitutes the majority in the state.

The policy reflects Maharashtra’s ongoing efforts to protect and promote its cultural heritage while ensuring that public services are more inclusive and culturally relevant for its people.

With the implementation of this new directive, the Maharashtra government is taking an important step towards strengthening the presence of the Marathi language in official communication. By making Marathi a mandatory language in government offices, the state aims to increase accessibility and inclusivity for its Marathi-speaking citizens while preserving the language’s cultural significance.