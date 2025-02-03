Maharashtra Govt Issues Order Making Marathi Compulsory In Government Offices

In a move aimed at promoting regional culture and language, the Maharashtra government on Sunday issued an official order making it compulsory to use Marathi in government offices. According to the new directive, all employees working in government, semi-government offices, corporations, and other government-related offices are required to communicate in Marathi with visitors. However, this rule does not apply to visitors from outside India or those from non-Marathi-speaking states.

The order emphasizes that employees must adhere to this language policy, and any violations can lead to formal complaints being filed against the concerned government officer. Complaints can be lodged with the office or department head for appropriate action, and if the complainant is unsatisfied with the outcome, they can appeal to the Marathi language committee of the Maharashtra legislature.

One of the key provisions of the order is that government offices must ensure that computer keyboards procured through government grants are equipped with both Marathi Devanagari script and the Roman alphabet. This is aimed at making the use of Marathi language more accessible and inclusive in government operations.

Additionally, the order mandates the use of Marathi in advertisements issued by enterprises under government-sanctioned activities. This move is part of the Maharashtra government’s broader effort to establish Marathi as a language of knowledge and employment over the next 25 years.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters praising the move as an essential step toward preserving the Marathi language and culture, while critics argue that it might create barriers for non-Marathi speakers in government interactions. Regardless, the government remains firm in its stance, positioning Marathi as a key pillar for the state’s linguistic and cultural identity.

