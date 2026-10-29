Maharashtra Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Maharashtra Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by many married women, who fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The traditional observance usually begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Evening puja, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and prayers are important parts of the ritual, although customs can vary between families and communities.

Published city-specific Panchang calendars list Karwa Chauth on October 29, 2026. However, moonrise and puja timings are calculated for individual locations and may differ between calendars. These are published calendar estimates, not timings certified by the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 9:00 PM IST on October 29, according to the city-specific calendar published by Drik Panchang. The same listing gives the evening puja muhurat as approximately 6:07 PM to 7:22 PM.

These timings can help families plan their evening observance, but they should be treated as estimates. The actual time at which the Moon becomes visible from a particular home or neighbourhood can be affected by buildings, the horizon and weather conditions.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Pune

In Pune, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 8:58 PM IST on Karwa Chauth, according to Drik Panchang’s city-specific calendar. The published puja muhurat is approximately 6:03 PM to 7:18 PM.

Devotees should check the timing for Pune rather than relying on Mumbai’s forecast. Although the two cities are in the same state, their calculated moonrise times are not identical. Local visibility conditions may also affect when the Moon can actually be sighted.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Nagpur

In Nagpur, Drik Panchang lists the expected moonrise at approximately 8:29 PM IST on October 29. Other published calendars give slightly earlier estimates, illustrating why the timing should be checked against a trusted local Panchang before the fast-breaking ritual.

Residents should also distinguish between the calculated moonrise and the moment the Moon becomes visible from their location. Weather, haze and obstructions near the horizon may delay the actual sighting.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Karwa Chauth rituals traditionally include evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers before the fast is completed. The puja muhurat varies by city, so devotees in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur should consult a location-specific Panchang or a trusted family priest for the timing appropriate to their tradition.

The fast is commonly observed from before sunrise until the Moon is sighted. After the Moon appears, devotees perform customary prayers and complete the fast according to their family practices. Rituals and observances may differ between households.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter In Maharashtra

Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have different geographical locations, so their predicted moonrise times can vary. A timing published for one city should not automatically be applied to another. Differences between Panchang calculation methods can also produce small variations in the published estimates.

Those observing Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra should verify the date, puja muhurat and moonrise forecast for their own city before planning the evening. The timings cited above are based on published Panchang calendars and should not be treated as official government-certified figures.