Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

In a landmark move to boost women’s empowerment at the grassroots level, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the launch of the Adishakti Abhiyan. The initiative was announced during a special cabinet meeting held in Choundi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar, to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary. Mission to Empower Women and Children The Adishakti Abhiyan […]

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary


In a landmark move to boost women’s empowerment at the grassroots level, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the launch of the Adishakti Abhiyan. The initiative was announced during a special cabinet meeting held in Choundi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar, to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary.

Mission to Empower Women and Children

The Adishakti Abhiyan aims to strengthen the implementation and awareness of government schemes for women and children, while also tackling persistent social issues. The campaign will address critical challenges such as:

  • Malnutrition

  • Infant and maternal mortality

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Domestic violence

  • Sexual harassment

  • Child marriage

It also seeks to enhance women’s participation in the Panchayati Raj system, empowering them to play a more active role in local governance.

Multi-Tier Implementation Committees

To ensure effective execution, committees will be formed at five levels: village, taluka, district, divisional, and state. These committees will:

  • Spread awareness

  • Identify local problems

  • Offer timely solutions

  • Work with Anganwadi workers and Taluka Protection Officers to counsel families, prevent child marriages, and support domestic violence victims

All Panchayat Samitis are mandated to participate in the campaign, ensuring widespread engagement across the state.

Adishakti Awards to Recognise Grassroots Excellence

In a move to incentivize participation, the government will launch Adishakti Awards. Gram Panchayats will be evaluated annually (January 1 – December 31) with award ceremonies scheduled for the first week of March. Selection will take place at the taluka, district, and state levels.

Budget and Leadership Support

A budget of ₹10.50 crore has been sanctioned for the campaign’s rollout. Any necessary modifications will be reviewed and approved by the state-level committee, led by the Minister for Women and Child Development.

Strong Government Backing

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development. She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra is working toward building a society where women are safe, aware, and empowered.

Filed under

Adishakti Abhiyan Aditi Tatkare women scheme Ahilyabai Holkar 300 birth anniversary Maharashtra cabinet women development

A notice being circulated

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake
Narinder Singh Urges Cent

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”
“We will avenge these m

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s...
newsx

Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary
newsx

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record...
newsx

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”

Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif Calls Neutralised Terrorists ‘Martyrs’, Vows Retaliation In Face-Saving Remarks After India’s...

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record with 200 IPL Dismissals

Milestone Day in IPL 2025: Andre Russell Completes 550 T20 Matches, MS Dhoni Sets Record...

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR Match

MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL To Reach 200 Dismissals During CSK vs KKR...

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media