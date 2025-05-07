Maharashtra Launches ‘Adishakti Abhiyan’ to Empower Women at Grassroots on Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

In a landmark move to boost women’s empowerment at the grassroots level, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the launch of the Adishakti Abhiyan. The initiative was announced during a special cabinet meeting held in Choundi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar, to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary. Mission to Empower Women and Children The Adishakti Abhiyan […]

In a landmark move to boost women’s empowerment at the grassroots level, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the launch of the Adishakti Abhiyan. The initiative was announced during a special cabinet meeting held in Choundi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar, to commemorate her 300th birth anniversary.

Mission to Empower Women and Children

The Adishakti Abhiyan aims to strengthen the implementation and awareness of government schemes for women and children, while also tackling persistent social issues. The campaign will address critical challenges such as:

Malnutrition

Infant and maternal mortality

Domestic violence

Sexual harassment

Child marriage

It also seeks to enhance women’s participation in the Panchayati Raj system, empowering them to play a more active role in local governance.

Multi-Tier Implementation Committees

To ensure effective execution, committees will be formed at five levels: village, taluka, district, divisional, and state. These committees will:

Spread awareness

Identify local problems

Offer timely solutions

Work with Anganwadi workers and Taluka Protection Officers to counsel families, prevent child marriages, and support domestic violence victims

All Panchayat Samitis are mandated to participate in the campaign, ensuring widespread engagement across the state.

Adishakti Awards to Recognise Grassroots Excellence

In a move to incentivize participation, the government will launch Adishakti Awards. Gram Panchayats will be evaluated annually (January 1 – December 31) with award ceremonies scheduled for the first week of March. Selection will take place at the taluka, district, and state levels.

Budget and Leadership Support

A budget of ₹10.50 crore has been sanctioned for the campaign’s rollout. Any necessary modifications will be reviewed and approved by the state-level committee, led by the Minister for Women and Child Development.

Strong Government Backing

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development. She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra is working toward building a society where women are safe, aware, and empowered.