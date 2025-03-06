Maharashtra Minister Moves Privilege Motion Against Sanjay Raut, Rohit Pawar Over Allegation Of Harassment

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Jaykumar Gore has initiated a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, and a digital media entity, citing allegations of defamation.

The motion stems from accusations that Gore engaged in misconduct, including harassment and the alleged dissemination of inappropriate images.

Addressing the Assembly, Gore contended that despite a judicial mandate ordering the destruction of pertinent evidence, certain actors continue to disseminate purported information with the intent of maligning his reputation.

He urged the legislative body to recognize this as a deliberate and sustained attempt to defame a sitting minister, necessitating urgent redress.

Legislative Endorsement & Procedural Demand

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar endorsed the motion, advocating for its resolution within the current legislative session. He further insisted on procedural transparency, demanding that all outstanding breach of privilege motions, pending presentation before the House, be disclosed and addressed in a structured manner.

Gore, who holds the portfolio of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, previously signaled his intent to pursue not only a breach of privilege motion but also legal action for defamation against those responsible for levying the allegations.

Opposition’s Call For Ministerial Accountability

The Opposition escalated its offensive against Gore, demanding his resignation in light of the allegations. This call came immediately after the resignation of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, further intensifying the political landscape in Maharashtra.

Munde’s resignation, tendered on Tuesday, was promptly accepted by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and forwarded to Governor CP Radhakrishnan for further action. Munde, who previously served as Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, vacated his office amidst rising scrutiny over his political and legal entanglements.

Nexus With Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

The controversy surrounding Munde is compounded by the judicial detention of his close associate, Walmik Karad, who was remanded to custody in January 2024 in connection with an alleged ₹2 crore extortion case.

This case is further linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Beed district, raising concerns over systemic corruption and criminal entanglements within the state’s political framework.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticized the decision to appoint Munde as a minister in the first place. Engaging with the media, Raut alleged that Chief Minister Fadnavis had personally compelled Munde to resign.

“He (Dhananjay) is fine, his health is completely okay. The Chief Minister himself called him and said that if you don’t resign, I will have to dismiss you. It was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay,” Raut remarked.

Echoing similar concerns, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar called for an exhaustive investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder case, advocating for Munde’s inclusion as a co-accused in the First Information Report (FIR).

Broader Political Ramifications

As the Maharashtra Assembly navigates this high-stakes confrontation, the breach of privilege motion filed by Gore and the Opposition’s persistent demand for greater scrutiny are expected to fuel further political tensions.

This unfolding crisis underscores deeper systemic concerns regarding judicial compliance, legislative privilege, and the intersection of governance with legal accountability.

