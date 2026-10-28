Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: Counting is continuing for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats following polling in three graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies on October 23. The contest has drawn attention to the political strength of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with candidates from the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP factions competing alongside independents. As of October 28, the latest reports reviewed indicate that the final results for Maharashtra’s five seats are still awaited.

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List

The final constituency-wise winner list will be updated once the respective returning officers officially declare the results. The five seats being counted are:

Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale is contesting against Congress incumbent Abhijit Wanjari, among others.

Pune Graduates’ Constituency: BJP’s Smita Jadhav is facing MVA candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ Constituency: NCP candidate Satish Chavan is competing against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee Dr Pratapsinh Patil and other candidates.

Pune Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde is among the leading contenders, with independent Sachin Sanap and other candidates also in the race.

Amravati Teachers’ Constituency: Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik is competing against Congress nominee Aditi Pohare and other candidates.

These are the principal contests to watch, not a confirmed winner list. The final status of each seat depends on the official counting and declaration process.

Maharashtra MLC Election 2026: Latest Counting Updates

The counting process has been prolonged in several constituencies because the elections use a preferential voting system. If no candidate reaches the required quota on first-preference votes, subsequent preferences may need to be counted before a winner can be declared.

In the Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency, the contest between BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale and Congress’s Abhijit Wanjari has seen changes in the lead during counting. Reports on October 28 indicated that Kohale had moved ahead after earlier rounds, but the final outcome remained subject to the counting of preferences and official confirmation.

In the Pune Graduates’ Constituency, Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav and Smita Jadhav have been involved in a close contest. The quota and preference-counting process could determine the final outcome.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ Constituency, Dr Pratapsinh Patil was reported to be ahead of sitting MLC Satish Chavan in the available counting updates. The final result remained pending in the latest reports reviewed.

In the Pune Teachers’ Constituency, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawde was reported to be ahead of several rivals, including independent candidates. The final result depends on whether a candidate reaches the required quota.

In the Amravati Teachers’ Constituency, Shiv Sena’s Kiran Sarnaik was reported to be leading. The contest also features rival and independent candidates, making the final counting process important.

These updates reflect media reports on counting trends, not certified election results. Figures and positions may change as further preferences are counted.

How Many Seats Are At Stake In Maharashtra MLC Election 2026?

Five Legislative Council seats are being contested: three graduates’ constituencies and two teachers’ constituencies. A total of 182 candidates entered the contest, with polling conducted across 2,419 polling stations. The reported statewide turnout was 72.96%.

The elections are significant for both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA. The BJP contested three seats, while its Mahayuti partners contested the other two. The opposition parties also fielded candidates across the five constituencies, with internal differences and rebel candidates adding complexity to several contests.

Why Is The Counting Taking So Long?

Unlike elections where a candidate wins by securing the highest number of votes, these Legislative Council elections use a preferential voting system. Voters rank candidates by preference, and a candidate must meet the prescribed quota to secure election. If no one reaches that threshold on first preferences, further rounds can involve the transfer of votes according to subsequent preferences.

This process can take considerable time, particularly when there are many candidates, invalid ballots or closely contested races. As a result, early leads should not be treated as final victories.

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: When Will The Final Results Be Declared?

Polling took place on October 23, and counting began on October 27. The final results will be confirmed when the returning officers complete the counting process and formally declare the winners. Because preference counting is still underway in the constituencies, a definitive winner list should be published only after those declarations.

For verified results, readers should check official announcements from the Election Commission of India and the relevant Maharashtra election authorities. Media updates are useful for tracking leads, but they should not be treated as official confirmation.