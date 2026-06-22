Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats, Opposition Fails to Open Account

MAHARASHTRA MLC ELECTIONS: The BJP and its partners in the Mahayuti coalition dominated the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, snagging 16 out of 17 seats up for grabs. This left the opposition, i.e. Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, completely empty-handed. Six of those seats were decided early, with no contest at all. The fight was really on for the other eleven, and those results just reinforced BJP’s hold over politics in Maharashtra. Out of those, BJP cleaned up with ten seats. Shiv Sena took three, and NCP managed two. The only surprise came from Nashik, where BJP rebel and independent Gokul Gite pulled off a win. He beat out the official alliance and took the only seat outside Mahayuti’s sweep.

Nashik really delivered some drama. Gokul Gite, running as an independent after splitting from BJP, outpaced Shiv Sena’s official candidate Narendra Darade. Out of 618 votes cast, 13 didn’t count, so Gite needed at least 303 to win. He had no trouble—scoring 357 votes versus Darade’s 248. The third contender, Prasad Hire, didn’t get a single vote.

The outcome is a major blow to the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the eyes of political observers. Even after he broke away from the BJP, Gite was able to garner votes of discontent from across party lines, possibly because of the apparent cross-voting. His triumphant win has made him the “giant slayer” in Maharashtra politics.

BJP Registers Strong Wins Across Maharashtra

Other than Nashik, the BJP has swept through all the crucial constituencies. Amar Rajurkar emerged victorious from Nanded and Dr. Rajiv Potdar has won by a massive margin in Nagpur from the Congress. Pravin Pote Patil re-elected Amaravati for the third term in a row and Rajendra Raut won the Solapur seat.

The party also secured Dharashiv-Latur-Beed seat with the help of Basavaraj Patil, Jalgaon seat with Nandkishore Mahajan, Bhandara-Gondia seat with Avinash Brahmankar, Sangli-Satara seat with Dhairyashil Kadam and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna seat with Suhas Shirsat. Arun Lakhani and Prajakt Tanpure were elected unopposed in Wardha-Gadchiroli-Chandrapur and Ahilyanagar, respectively.

Opposition Fails to Find Any Answers

It was a nightmare for the opposition in the election. Congress did not have the success of opening an account and had a rather embarrassing defeat at Amaravati where the party’s candidate Harshjit Deshmukh could not garner even one vote.

Like Congress, even the other parties in the opposition like the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s faction in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not succeed in winning in any constituency. The BJP candidate Dhairyashil Kadam won against Sharad Pawar faction candidate Abhaysinh Jagtap in Sangli-Satara by 301 votes.

How BJP Rebel Became ‘Giant Slayer’ For Shinde’s Sena

BJP rebel Gokul Gite pulled off the biggest upset in the Maharashtra MLC elections. Running as an independent from Nashik, Gite beat the Shiv Sena’s official candidate, Narendra Darad even though Darade had full backing from the Mahayuti alliance led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Gite picked up 357 votes and sailed past the winning mark in the very first round.

It’s a blow to Shinde’s Shiv Sena, no question. Many saw them as the clear favorite, but the result tells a different story. Local grumbling and cross-voting helped Gite build enough momentum to topple the ruling party’s candidate. Political circles are already calling him a “giant slayer” and honestly, it fits. He took on the establishment and won.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Budget 2026: 1 Lakh Jobs, Women Quota, DA Hike | Top Announcements