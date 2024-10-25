Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Maharashtra Polls 2024: Devendra Fadanvis Files Nomination From Nagpur South West Assembly

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP candidate and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, files nomination for the Nagpur South-West seat, criticizing Congress on reservation policies as the state gears up for the assembly elections on November 20.

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Devendra Fadanvis Files Nomination From Nagpur South West Assembly

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially filed his nomination for the Nagpur South-West constituency. This marks his sixth consecutive candidacy for the assembly seat. Expressing gratitude, Fadnavis acknowledged the trust bestowed upon him by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda.

During his nomination, Fadnavis stated, “I express my gratitude to PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party’s national president JP Nadda, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for showing trust in me. I am confident that the people will bless me. The achievements of the Mahayuti government will help us secure victory once again.” He emphasized the urgency for the Mahayuti government to continue its development agenda for Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with the results for all 288 constituencies expected on November 23. The political landscape is primarily characterized by two major alliances: the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and the Congress.

MUST READ: PM Modi Highlights Deepening India-Germany Relations

In recent weeks, both alliances have ramped up their campaign efforts. The BJP, in particular, is focused on reinforcing its stronghold in Maharashtra, where it secured 105 seats in the previous assembly elections in 2019.

Fadnavis also took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party, alleging that they oppose reservation policies and the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He claimed that prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have expressed anti-reservation sentiments. “As long as the BJP is in power, we will not allow anyone to challenge reservation,” he declared, positioning the BJP as the protector of these social justice measures.

Prior to filing his nomination, Fadnavis conducted a roadshow in Nagpur South-West, energizing his supporters and signaling his readiness for the electoral battle ahead.

In the background, negotiations over candidate placements continue within the Mahayuti alliance. A recent meeting in Delhi, led by Amit Shah, included key leaders from the alliance, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They addressed contentious seat-sharing issues, with a focus on finalizing candidates for approximately 106 undecided constituencies.

Reports suggest that to resolve disputes, the constituent parties may agree to swap certain seats, allowing the BJP to yield some areas to the NCP while Shinde’s faction may concede seats contested in the 2019 elections.

As the election date approaches, both alliances are intensifying their campaign strategies, aiming to consolidate support among voters.

ALSO READ: Delhi Turning Into Gas Chamber, AQI Drops To 389, Signals ‘Very Poor’

Filed under

BJP Nagpur South-West Devendra Fadnavis Nomination Maharashtra Assembly Elections Mahayuti alliance
