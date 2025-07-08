Maharashtra Reports 10,662 Crimes Against Children In 5 Months, Reveals Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra has witnessed a shocking 10,662 child-related crime cases from January to May 2025, confirmed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was addressing the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. Fadnavis, who also has the home department portfolio, made the disclosure in a written answer to a question raised by NCP MLA Kashinath Date and others.

He cited increasing alarm at child crimes and specifically against girls. The Chief Minister conceded that molestation and sexual assault cases are on the increase despite several interventions. A shocking 1,179 molestation cases have been reported up to March this year. In fact, Maharashtra had previously registered 2,626 such cases in 2021 and later 3,524 in 2022, 3,886 in 2023 and 4,467 in 2024. This shows a steady rise.

In Ahilyanagar district, cases of molestation and rape of minor girls have reportedly increased sharply in the last 3 years. The district reported around 137 cases of rape and 167 cases of molestation in 2022, following this 153 cases each of both in 2023, and 184 cases each of both in 2024.

ALSO READ: Marathi Slapgate Row: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Hooliganism In The Name Of Language Pride Won’t Be Tolerated’

Devendra Fadnavis highlights government measures

CM Fadnavis also pointed out that the government has taken many steps to prevent these crimes, such as setting up 20 POCSO courts and 12 fast-track courts to provide timely justice. Special Juvenile Police Units and women assistance cells have also been formed in all police commissionerates. Special Nirbhaya and Damini teams are also working actively in cities to provide safety and speedy response to crimes related to women.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also presented shocking figures on drug trade and drug abuse. Shockingly, Maharashtra police have seized 28,302 kg of drugs worth ₹153.25 crore from January to April 2025.

Action took against illegal sale of banned goods: Devendra Fadnavis

In spite of a statewide ban, the sale of gutka and other tobacco products remains unchecked at roadside stalls. Over 37,000 people have been taken action against related to illegal sale and consumption of such banned goods in the same span of time, he further said.

The state has established Anti-Narcotics Cells (ANCs) in all police stations, as well as an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and a Narco-Coordination Centre in order to strengthen the law and order efforts against drug abuse. Ongoing awareness campaigns to inform the general public, particularly youngsters, of the ill effects of abuse of drugs was also referred to by Fadnavis.

(PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil