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Home > India News > Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises

Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises

Police in Nashik arrested six people in a major workplace harassment case after multiple women accused colleagues of abuse over four years.

Nashik techie alleges sexual harassment, police arrest six employees (AI IMAGE )
Nashik techie alleges sexual harassment, police arrest six employees (AI IMAGE )

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 9, 2026 18:44:39 IST

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Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises

MAHARASHTRA CRIME: Police in Nashik, Maharashtra, arrested six people including the team leader, after several women working at a multinational company reported sexual harassment. Officers say the harassment had been going on for about four years.

There are nine separate cases against the group, covering allegations of sexual harassment and even charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Nashik Sexual Harassment Case

One woman told police that one of the accused pretended he’d marry her, entering into a physical relationship based on that promise even though he was already married.

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Another employee said she was touched inappropriately and faced humiliating comments about her personal and married life.

Even after the victims complained repeatedly to the company’s head officer, he ignored their concerns. In fact, police say he ended up supporting the accused instead of helping the victims.

Maharashtra Workplace Harassment

The accused didn’t stop there. They made crude remarks about the complainants’ bodies. They also forced a male colleague to perform Namaz, disrespecting his religion.

One complainant explained that the suspect lied about marrying her, then exploited her sexually at a spot on Trimbak Road. His associate, she claimed, began harassing her in the lobby and pantry of their office, saying he knew about her affair.

Police picked up five of the accused on Tuesday; they appeared in court the next day and now remain in custody until April 10. The sixth is in judicial custody.

A Special Investigation Team, led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, is taking charge of the investigation, following orders from Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

ALSO READ: Noida Shocker: Dog Brutally Thrashed On Balcony, Viral Video Sparks Fury, Locals Rush For Urgent Rescue

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Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises

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Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises
Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises
Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises
Maharashtra Shocker: Six Including Team Leader Arrested As Nashik Techie Alleges Years of Abuse At Multinational Company, Made False Marriage Promises

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