Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Maharashtra To Observe Dry Day On Maha Shivratri, February 26 – Liquor Sales Prohibited Across Mumbai

Maharashtra declares February 26 a dry day for Maha Shivratri; liquor sales banned in Mumbai, Delhi, UP, and Haryana. Bars, pubs, and wine shops to remain closed.

Maharashtra To Observe Dry Day On Maha Shivratri, February 26 – Liquor Sales Prohibited Across Mumbai


Planning a night out or stocking up on alcohol? Take note – February 26, 2025, has been declared a dry day across Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra in observance of Maha Shivratri. On this day, all liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed, following government regulations.

Why Is February 26 a Dry Day?

Maha Shivratri, meaning “The Great Night of Shiva,” is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is observed across India with prayers, fasting, and spiritual practices. As per the Maharashtra government’s dry day calendar, liquor sales are prohibited on this day as a mark of respect for the religious occasion.

The ban applies to all liquor shops, wine stores, and venues serving alcohol, including bars and pubs. Local authorities will conduct strict checks to ensure compliance, and those violating the rule may face legal action or fines.

Dry Day Observance in Other States

Maharashtra is not the only state enforcing alcohol restrictions on Maha Shivratri. Several other states have also declared February 26 a dry day, including:

  • Delhi – The Delhi government has officially listed February 26 as a dry day.
  • Uttar Pradesh (including Ghaziabad and Noida) – The state will observe both a public holiday and a liquor ban on this occasion.
  • Haryana (including Gurgaon) – Liquor sales will be prohibited across Haryana.

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Falling on the fourteenth night of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna (February–March), Maha Shivratri is a time for prayer, meditation, and self-discipline. Devotees fast, visit temples, and chant prayers throughout the night, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings.

In many regions, the consumption of alcohol is avoided as a mark of spiritual discipline, aligning with the government-mandated dry day.

With February 26 marked as a dry day, residents in Maharashtra and other states are advised to plan accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

