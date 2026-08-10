Wife Drugs Husband, Attempts to Bury Him Alive in Grave Constructed at Home; Labourers Foil Plot | Video

A shocking crime has been reported from Maharashtra’s Pune district, where a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kill her husband and bury him inside a brick-and-cement chamber at their home. The incident took place between the night of July 30 and the morning of August 1 at a flat in Indraprastha Society on Jamdar Road in Baramati.

Pune Woman Allegedly Drugged And Attacked Husband

Police identified the accused as 38-year-old Sharmila Pravin Jagatap. Her husband, Pravin Jagatap, is 41. According to the police, Sharmila allegedly gave medication to her husband that left him semi-conscious. She then allegedly attacked him with a cricket bat.

Investigators said a chamber resembling a burial vault was being constructed in the gallery adjoining the hall of the flat. Police suspect that Pravin was placed inside the structure while he was unconscious. An attempt was allegedly made to cover and seal the chamber with a stone slab.

Construction Workers Raise Alarm

The alleged plan came to light when workers involved in the construction became suspicious. They reportedly alerted the police after noticing the unusual activity.

Police reached the flat and rescued Pravin. He was shifted to Giriraj Hospital in Baramati for treatment. According to reports, Pravin was unconscious when he was brought to the hospital. He later received medical treatment.

Woman Arrested, FIR Registered In Baramati

Sharmila Jagatap has been arrested in connection with this case. An FIR has been filed at the Baramati City Police Station against Sections 109(1) and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections deal with attempted murder and causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon.

Police are currently interrogating witnesses and studying the evidence collected from the flat. Construction workers who informed police authorities about the crime are also being interrogated.

The actual motive behind this alleged crime is unknown for now. Police are probing what prompted the crime and whether there was any conflict between the couple. This alleged crime has come as a shock to the residents of Baramati due to its weirdness.