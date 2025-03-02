Maharastra: Eknath Shinde Rejects Rift Rumors ‘Mahayuti Will Not Break‘; CM Fadnavis Denies ‘Cold War’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed speculation of a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, affirming that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition remains strong. Flanked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at a press conference, Shinde refuted reports of discord among the three leaders.

‘Mahayuti Will Not Break’

Addressing the media, Shinde rejected allegations of a “cold war” within the alliance. “No matter how much breaking news you give, we (Mahayuti) will not break. What is this cold war? There is nothing like that. In this scorching heat of Maharashtra, how is a cold war even possible?” he said, taking a swipe at the speculation.

‘Do Not Take Me Lightly’: Shinde’s Warning

Shinde also issued a cryptic warning to his detractors, referring to his 2022 rebellion that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“Do not take me lightly; I have already said this to those who did in the past. I am a simple party worker, but I am a worker of Balasaheb Thackeray, and that must be understood. In 2022, when I was taken lightly, I changed the government and brought in one that reflects the people’s wishes,” Shinde said.

He further pointed out his accurate prediction in the Vidhan Sabha about the Mahayuti’s electoral strength. “I had said that Devendra Fadnavis ji would get more than 200 seats, and we won 232 seats. Those who want to understand this hint should understand it,” he added.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Dismisses Opposition Claims

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the opposition, accusing them of spreading baseless rumors. “The budget session is set to begin, and the opposition gave us a nine-page letter full of points taken from newspaper articles. They even boycotted our pre-budget tea meeting,” he said.

Fadnavis mocked the opposition’s unity, saying, “Their situation is not ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain,’ but ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?’” He assured that despite the opposition’s absence, the government would provide them ample time to voice their concerns in the House.

Despite the public show of unity, speculation about internal friction was fueled by reports that Shinde had skipped key meetings called by Fadnavis. There have also been murmurs over security downgrades for 55 Shiv Sena MLAs aligned with Shinde. However, the government has attributed this to a routine security review.

