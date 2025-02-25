Home
Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Mahashivratri 2025: Banks in 14 states will remain closed on Feb 26. Check the full holiday list and digital banking options to manage your transactions.

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List


As part of the regional holiday calendar set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments, banks in several states across India will remain closed on February 26, 2025, for Mahashivratri. Customers are advised to check their respective state’s holiday list before visiting a bank branch.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on all national and local holidays, along with Sundays, second Saturdays, and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, they operate normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless a holiday is officially declared.

Mahashivratri 2025: States Where Banks Will Be Closed

On February 26, 2025, banks in the following states will observe a holiday for Mahashivratri:
Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu & Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Mahashivratri 2025: States Where Banks Will Remain Open

Banks will function as usual in these states on February 26, 2025:
Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya.

About Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed annually on the 14th day of the first half of the lunar month Phalguna. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers in temples across the country.

Shivaratri 2025 in Kerala: A Night of Devotion and Celebration

Digital Banking Services Available

Despite physical branch closures, customers can seamlessly conduct banking transactions using online and digital banking services. Available options include:
Internet Banking – Check account balances, transfer money, and make payments.
SMS & WhatsApp Banking – Access account details and request services.
Mobile Banking – Pay bills, recharge prepaid phones, book tickets, and manage expenses.

Customers are encouraged to use these digital services to avoid disruptions in their banking activities.

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Parana Time

