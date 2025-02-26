Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Amit Shah Attends Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Foundation, Expresses ‘Heartfelt Gratitude To Sadhguru’

Amit Shah Attends Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Foundation, Expresses ‘Heartfelt Gratitude To Sadhguru’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. During the event, Sadhguru praised the Union Home Minister, claiming that the work of the BJP leader is a 'reflection of what Sardar Patel did'.

Amit Shah Attends Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Foundation, Expresses ‘Heartfelt Gratitude To Sadhguru’

Amit Shah At Isha Foundation


Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. During the event, Sadhguru praised the Union Home Minister, claiming that the work of the BJP leader is a ‘reflection of what Sardar Patel did’.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sadhguru Calls BJP Leader’s Work A ‘Reflection Of Sardar Patel’s Efforts’

During the Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Foundation, Sadhguru said, “Since the Partition, there have been many developments where, despite the country being unified on paper, certain parts were not truly under the control of the ruling government.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further added, “I must acknowledge that the actions of our current Home Minister… in many ways reflect the efforts of Sardar Patel during that time, once again bringing the nation together.”

Amit Shah Extends Greetings On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri

During the public address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to Sadhguru. He further said, “I bow down at the feet of ‘Aadiyogi’. I consider myself very fortunate to be here at the invitation of Sadguru Ji. Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, and from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is filled with Shiva’s presence. Today, the Maha Kumbh is concluding in Prayagraj, and here, I am witnessing the Mahakumbh of devotion. ”

Furthermore, the Union Minister called the Isha Foundation a place of yoga, sadhana, devotion, repentance and liberation. “Isha Yoga Center has brought positivity to a lot of lives through yoga. This statue of Adiyogi makes us experience and identify the 112 ways to our spiritual journey”, he added.

Amit Shah also emphasised the last destination of life is to attain ‘Shivatva’, which, he said one comes to know here. Isha Yoga Center has become a medium for connecting youth with the almighty.

Earlier today, the Union Home Minister extended wishes for Mahashivratri through an X post. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Everywhere Shiva! Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all.”

ALSO READ: $1.4 Bn Tax Demand On Volkswagen: Bombay HC Directs Customs To File Affidavit On Time Limitation

Filed under

Isha Foundation Mahashivratri 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant Wife

”F* Off!”: ₹7 Crore-Earning Lawyer Quits On The Spot After Being Denied Time for Pregnant...

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Driver Runs Over 5-Year-Old, Flees Scene | Watch Video

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign Aid

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Temporarily Halts Release of $2 Billion in Frozen Foreign...

Entertainment

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

What Is The Connection Between Thailand’s Koh Samui And The White Lotus Series?

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Watch: Will Smith Nearly Kisses Spainsh Singer On Stage; Fans Can’t Stop Cringing

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg Death: Former Gossip Girl Co-Stars Blake Lively And Ed Westwick Pay Tribute

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And Epic Comic Timing

From ‘Buffy’ To ‘Gossip Girl’: Michelle Trachtenberg Leaves Behind A legacy Of Iconic Roles And

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Who Is ‘Ant’ On The Masked Singer Season 13? Singer Behind The Voice Revealed

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine