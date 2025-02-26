Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. During the event, Sadhguru praised the Union Home Minister, claiming that the work of the BJP leader is a 'reflection of what Sardar Patel did'.

Sadhguru Calls BJP Leader’s Work A ‘Reflection Of Sardar Patel’s Efforts’

During the Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Foundation, Sadhguru said, “Since the Partition, there have been many developments where, despite the country being unified on paper, certain parts were not truly under the control of the ruling government.”

He further added, “I must acknowledge that the actions of our current Home Minister… in many ways reflect the efforts of Sardar Patel during that time, once again bringing the nation together.”

Amit Shah Extends Greetings On The Occasion Of Mahashivratri

During the public address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his “heartfelt gratitude” to Sadhguru. He further said, “I bow down at the feet of ‘Aadiyogi’. I consider myself very fortunate to be here at the invitation of Sadguru Ji. Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, and from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is filled with Shiva’s presence. Today, the Maha Kumbh is concluding in Prayagraj, and here, I am witnessing the Mahakumbh of devotion. ”

Live from Maha Shivratri celebration at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/2WhVAXBAVx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

Furthermore, the Union Minister called the Isha Foundation a place of yoga, sadhana, devotion, repentance and liberation. “Isha Yoga Center has brought positivity to a lot of lives through yoga. This statue of Adiyogi makes us experience and identify the 112 ways to our spiritual journey”, he added.

Amit Shah also emphasised the last destination of life is to attain ‘Shivatva’, which, he said one comes to know here. Isha Yoga Center has become a medium for connecting youth with the almighty.

Earlier today, the Union Home Minister extended wishes for Mahashivratri through an X post. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Everywhere Shiva! Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Mahashivratri. This festival of the union of Shiva and Shakti is a great festival of spirituality, introspection and faith. I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all.”

हर हर महादेव! महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। शिव और शक्ति के मिलन का यह पर्व अध्यात्म, आत्मचिंतन और आस्था का महापर्व है। देवाधिदेव महादेव से सभी के कल्याण की कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/V4R4QAEEKQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2025

