Mahatma Gandhi And Leo Tolstoy: A Remarkable Friendship And The Russian Novelist’s Influence On Him

Mahatma Gandhi’s journey from a young lawyer in South Africa to the front-runner of nonviolent resistance was highly inspired by the works of the renowned Russian novelist and philosopher Leo Tolstoy. Although thousands of miles and a generation apart, and despite the great cultural differences between them, both Gandhi and Tolstoy created an extraordinary intellectual and spiritual bond. The concepts of love, conscience, violence, and resistance formulated by Tolstoy served as inspirations for Gandhi’s development of Satyagraha.

Their relationship developed during the time Gandhi spent in South Africa, when he was trying to resolve his thoughts about religion, morality, and resistance. The radical Christian philosophy advocated by Tolstoy provided Gandhi with a theory that was opposed to violence both as a tool of politics and life.

Mahatma Gandhi found a new moral path in Tolstoy’s powerful ideas

Around 1893-1894, Gandhi read Tolstoy’s 1894 book The Kingdom of God Is Within You. The book argued that modern states and institutionalised religions were deeply tied to violence through militarism, police and prisons. Tolstoy, who had been excommunicated by the Russian Orthodox Church, placed individual conscience above state authority.

His interpretation of the Sermon on the Mount played an important role here. Tolstoy interpreted “turning the other cheek” as something practical, as a rule of living, not merely a religious one. This book affected Gandhi greatly. Indeed, he noted that it “overwhelmed” him and put an end to his skepticism. Furthermore, it provided him with an independent ethical basis for nonviolence. Besides, it emphasized that spiritual truth is not based upon temples or churches.

Mahatma Gandhi and Tolstoy found common ground in the law of love

The relationship between their ideologies grew even closer following Tolstoy’s work on A Letter to a Hindu in 1908, where he spoke to the Indian freedom fighters who advocated for the use of violence against the British rulers. Tolstoy believed that the British had not enslaved Indians alone; the Indians themselves had also embraced violence.

Gandhi was deeply moved by the essay and contacted Tolstoy in 1909 to translate and distribute it. Tolstoy argued that the “Law of Love” was a universal spiritual truth. Once violence was used, even in self-defence or revolution, he believed love ceased to be love and became the “law of the jungle.”

Mahatma Gandhi turned Tolstoy’s philosophy into mass Satyagraha

Gandhi called himself Tolstoy’s “devoted disciple”, but he did not simply reproduce his ideas. Tolstoy favoured individual non-resistance, including refusing military service, paying taxes or using state courts. He viewed state systems as fundamentally evil and liberation as primarily an internal and social process.

Gandhi pushed on these ideas. He evolved Satyagraha which means “Truth Force,” into an organized public movement. He used non-violent non-cooperation and civil disobedience in an attempt to defy unjust laws and the colonial administration. In South Africa, Gandhi created his Tolstoy Farm in 1910.

Mahatma Gandhi received Tolstoy’s final endorsement before his death

The two continued corresponding for just over a year. In September 1910, only weeks before Tolstoy died, he sent Gandhi his final letter. He praised Gandhi’s South African campaign, calling the Transvaal movement “the most essential work now being done in the world.”

Tolstoy saw the struggle as a confrontation between the Christian ideal of love and state-sponsored militarism. For Gandhi, his Russian mentor’s ideas became more than a personal philosophy: they helped him build a method of resistance aimed at changing the conscience of both the oppressed and the oppressor.

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