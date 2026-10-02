Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Mahatma Gandhi’s association with India’s freedom struggle is usually remembered through images of him walking with a stick, leading protests and travelling across the country. But on his long journeys during the freedom movement, cars also played a role in helping him reach different parts of British-ruled India. Historical accounts mention three American-made cars that were used by Mahatma Gandhi, although none of them was personally owned by him. The cars were offered by his followers as a means of travel when long-distance journeys made walking or other forms of transport difficult.

The country is observing the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. While stories about his role in India’s independence movement are widely known, the cars used during some of his journeys remain a lesser-known part of his history.

Mahatma Gandhi needed cars to reach people across India

During the time before the country gained its independence, there were several provinces in India, and the making of the movement for independence entailed the need to traverse long distances. While Mahatma Gandhi preferred traveling in trains, he would at times use cars that were provided by his supporters. The cars enabled him to move from one point to another where he found it difficult to reach the people.

One similarity among the three cars, according to historical records, is that they were all manufactured by automobile companies in America. The other similarity is that they were not personally owned by Mahatma Gandhi but by his followers or supporters.

Mahatma Gandhi used Ford Model T after jail release

The car that was linked to Gandhi was the Ford Model T. Gandhi drove this car after he was released from Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh in the year 1927. This car is considered the first mass-produced car in the world.

It was equipped with a 2.9 liter reverse flow engine which had a power output of 20 hp. The top speed of this car was 72 km/h.

Mahatma Gandhi travelled in Packard 120 during Delhi visit

Another American car linked to Mahatma Gandhi was the Packard 120. The saloon was offered to him during his visit to Delhi in 1940. Two such cars were reportedly offered by his followers — industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla and Delhi Cloth & General Mills founder Lala Shri Ram.

The Packard 120 came with an inline eight-cylinder engine that produced 100 hp of peak power. The car was among the more powerful American vehicles associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s journeys.

Mahatma Gandhi also used Studebaker President in Mysore

The third car was a Studebaker President, which Mahatma Gandhi used during his visit to Mysore. Manufactured in 1929, the American car had a large road presence typical of several US-made vehicles of that era.

Ownership details of the Studebaker President could not be found. The car was powered by a 5.5-litre inline eight-cylinder petrol engine producing 100 PS of power, adding another unusual detail to the lesser-known story of Mahatma Gandhi’s travels.

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