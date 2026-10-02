LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Mahatma Gandhi used American cars offered by followers during India’s freedom struggle, including the Ford Model T, Packard 120 and Studebaker President.

The American Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During Freedom Struggle (Image: Spinny)
The American Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During Freedom Struggle (Image: Spinny)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 13:05 IST

Mahatma Gandhi’s association with India’s freedom struggle is usually remembered through images of him walking with a stick, leading protests and travelling across the country. But on his long journeys during the freedom movement, cars also played a role in helping him reach different parts of British-ruled India. Historical accounts mention three American-made cars that were used by Mahatma Gandhi, although none of them was personally owned by him. The cars were offered by his followers as a means of travel when long-distance journeys made walking or other forms of transport difficult.

The country is observing the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. While stories about his role in India’s independence movement are widely known, the cars used during some of his journeys remain a lesser-known part of his history.

You Might Be Interested In

Mahatma Gandhi needed cars to reach people across India

During the time before the country gained its independence, there were several provinces in India, and the making of the movement for independence entailed the need to traverse long distances. While Mahatma Gandhi preferred traveling in trains, he would at times use cars that were provided by his supporters. The cars enabled him to move from one point to another where he found it difficult to reach the people.

One similarity among the three cars, according to historical records, is that they were all manufactured by automobile companies in America. The other similarity is that they were not personally owned by Mahatma Gandhi but by his followers or supporters.

Mahatma Gandhi used Ford Model T after jail release

The car that was linked to Gandhi was the Ford Model T. Gandhi drove this car after he was released from Bareilly Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh in the year 1927. This car is considered the first mass-produced car in the world.

It was equipped with a 2.9 liter reverse flow engine which had a power output of 20 hp. The top speed of this car was 72 km/h.

Mahatma Gandhi travelled in Packard 120 during Delhi visit

Another American car linked to Mahatma Gandhi was the Packard 120. The saloon was offered to him during his visit to Delhi in 1940. Two such cars were reportedly offered by his followers — industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla and Delhi Cloth & General Mills founder Lala Shri Ram.

The Packard 120 came with an inline eight-cylinder engine that produced 100 hp of peak power. The car was among the more powerful American vehicles associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s journeys.

Mahatma Gandhi also used Studebaker President in Mysore

The third car was a Studebaker President, which Mahatma Gandhi used during his visit to Mysore. Manufactured in 1929, the American car had a large road presence typical of several US-made vehicles of that era.

Ownership details of the Studebaker President could not be found. The car was powered by a 5.5-litre inline eight-cylinder petrol engine producing 100 PS of power, adding another unusual detail to the lesser-known story of Mahatma Gandhi’s travels.

Also Read: Mahatma Gandhi And Leo Tolstoy: A Remarkable Friendship And The Russian Novelist’s Influence On Him    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle
Tags: gandhi ji carsgandhi-jayantilatest newsviral news

RELATED News

Sat on 4th-Floor Wall, Lay Down for Seconds, Then Jumped: New CCTV Video Shows Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Final Moments

Malaya Bakshi Is Reimagining Gujarati Music With O5IVE, Bringing Gujarati Soul to a Global Sound

Truevis Technologies and Neusoft Establish Service and Spare-Parts Hub in Chennai to Strengthen Pan-India Medical Imaging Support

Assam’s Bamboo Jewellery Draws Attention at TEFLA’s National Conference in Mumbai; Guwahati Entrepreneur Meghali Das Presents Sustainable Alternative to Gold and Diamonds

DraperU India Demo Day: 13 Startups Pitch to Investors; Ordo and WearSynapse Secure Rs 25 Lakh Each

LATEST NEWS

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

Sigma Movie Review: Sundeep Kishan Leads a Stylish Heist, But Jason Sanjay’s Debut Struggles to Make an Impact

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

‘Want To Sleep With You, Wife Is Sick’: UP School Manager Makes Inappropriate Advances To Female Teacher, She Records Video; It Goes Viral

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

PMPS 2026 Season 2: Check Full Schedule, Format, Prize Pool and PMGC Slot Explained

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sardar To Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 7 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi To Watch This October 2

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Recurve Team Settle For Silver After 1-5 Defeat In Final To South Korea

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle
Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle
Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle
Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle
Fighting British Raj In American Cars: Here Are Cars Used By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle

QUICK LINKS