Mahesh Manjrekar Sees Shah Rukh Khan in a Whole New Avatar – A Deadly Assassin

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has showered praise on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, calling him an “underrated” actor despite his massive stardom. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manjrekar revealed that he has the perfect script for SRK—an intense thriller where the actor would portray a calculated, sharply dressed paid assassin.

‘Shah Rukh Khan is Brilliant, Yet Underrated’

Mahesh Manjrekar is known for his gritty and hard-hitting films like ‘Vaastav’ and ‘Astitva‘, expressed his admiration for SRK’s acting skills. “There is one actor who, as an actor, is very underrated, but I feel he is brilliant- Shah Rukh Khan,” he said. “As an actor, he is extraordinary. He is so effortless in front of the camera.” While Shah Rukh is widely recognized for his romantic and larger-than-life action roles, Manjrekar believes he hasn’t yet fully explored his potential in darker, more intense characters.

The filmmaker then went on to describe his dream project featuring SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. “I have an extraordinary script where I want him to play a paid assassin,” he said. He detailed the character as a highly educated man, possibly with an economics background, who executes his assignments with precise planning. “He’s always well-dressed, wears rimless glasses, and believes he is the best at what he does,” Manjrekar added. The director believes this role would showcase a completely different side of SRK’s acting prowess, proving that he can effortlessly slip into any character beyond his signature style.

What’s Next for SRK?

While fans would love to see Shah Rukh take on this gripping role, the superstar is currently focused on his upcoming film King, set to go on floors in March 2025. The film, starring his daughter Suhana Khan, is expected to be released globally in 2026. Shah Rukh’s last release was ‘Dunki’ (2023), directed by Rajkumar Hirani. While he had no releases in 2024, anticipation is high for his next project.

Would SRK consider stepping into the world of a cold-blooded assassin under Manjrekar’s direction? Fans can only hope!

