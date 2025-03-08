Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Launched Today With ₹2,500 Monthly Cash For Delhi Women

Delhi’s Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, launching today, promises ₹2,500 monthly cash assistance for economically weaker women. This scheme, part of BJP's poll promises, will support financially underprivileged women in Delhi. Find out when registration starts and key details about the scheme.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a new initiative by the Delhi government, promises to provide ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in the city. This scheme is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto commitment made before the Delhi Assembly elections.

What is the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana?

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a cash assistance program, was one of the key promises made by the BJP ahead of the elections. The scheme aims to offer ₹2,500 every month to financially struggling women in Delhi. This announcement comes as a response to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) promise of ₹2,100 monthly cash for women. The scheme mirrors similar programs in other states under NDA rule, such as the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.

Important Announcements Regarding the Scheme

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to officially announce the launch of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana today, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day 2025. This launch marks the fulfillment of the BJP’s election promise.

The Delhi Cabinet is likely to meet today to discuss the scheme, with a cabinet note on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana being presented for approval. The Chief Minister will attend the Delhi BJP’s Mahila Diwas event at JLN stadium, where she may formally announce the scheme’s details.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has also stated that the registration for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will start on March 8, with a list of eligible beneficiaries to be prepared. The full process for delivering ₹2,500 to eligible women will take around one-and-a-half months. The Cabinet is expected to finalize the guidelines and eligibility criteria before giving the green light to the scheme.

