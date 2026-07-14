Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Renamed as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’: Women to Get Rs 2,500 Monthly; Check Eligibility, Launch Date

The Delhi Government has officially renamed its flagship Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’. Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 every month. The government has set a target to launch this ambitious scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month. The eligibility criteria for the scheme have also been finalised. However, women or their families with criminal records will not be eligible to receive the benefit of the scheme.

CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Now ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’ Rollout

According to a press release, “To ensure the scheme is implemented effectively and on schedule, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from the concerned departments attended the meeting. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the benefits reach all eligible women in a transparent, simple and time-bound manner, without any administrative hurdles in its implementation.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has become not just a social commitment but a cornerstone of a developed India. She said the Prime Minister has consistently viewed women-led development as the most effective driver of the country’s progress.

Taking that vision forward, the Delhi Government is providing women in the capital with a strong foundation for financial empowerment, self-reliance and a life of dignity through the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’.

She said the government believes that when a woman in a household becomes financially secure, it accelerates the progress of the family, society and the nation alike. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to all the scheme’s guidelines so that only genuine beneficiaries receive its benefits. She said the government’s objective is to implement the scheme with complete transparency and accountability.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Eligibility

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on the scheme’s eligibility criteria. It was decided that only those women who, or whose families, have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years. Neither the beneficiary nor her family should have any criminal record. Within a family, only the eldest eligible woman will qualify for the scheme, and only one woman from each family will be entitled to receive the benefit.

In addition, the family’s annual income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh. Women who are already receiving benefits under any government pension or other regular financial assistance scheme will not be eligible. Similarly, women from families that own a four-wheeler will also not qualify for the scheme.

“The Delhi Government estimates that this ambitious initiative will directly benefit lakhs of women across the capital. It is expected to increase women’s economic participation, strengthen the financial stability of families and give fresh momentum to women’s empowerment in society,” the release said.

What is the Aim of Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

According to the Chief Minister, the government’s objective is to provide every eligible woman with a reliable foundation of financial security, enabling her to play a stronger role in supporting her family and contributing to society. She said the government considers women’s empowerment to be a key pillar of good governance and remains committed to bringing positive change to the lives of lakhs of women through this scheme.

Inputs from ANI

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