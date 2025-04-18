Mahua Moitra Attacks Government Over Installation Of ATMs In Train, Calls Out Demonetisation Hypocrisy

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday criticised the Central government’s decision to install ATMs inside trains, calling it a contradictory move in light of the demonetization exercise of 2016.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Moitra questioned the rationale behind the initiative, writing:

“How does [the] very same govt that thrust demonetisation down the country’s throat today spend tax payer money to install ATMs on trains?” How does very same govt that thrust demonetisation down the country’s throat today spend tax payer money to install ATMs on trains? #strangerthanfiction Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 18, 2025

Her comment comes in the wake of media reports that Indian Railways is planning to install Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) inside select long-distance trains, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. The pilot project, according to officials, is being explored in partnership with banking institutions and ATM service providers.

Criticism of Policy Contradiction

Moitra’s tweet rekindles the debate on the government’s cash-handling policies. She pointed to the irony of a government that once championed a shift toward a “cashless economy” now investing in infrastructure that encourages cash withdrawal.

In 2016, the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised ₹500 and ₹1000 notes overnight, citing the need to curb black money, fake currency, and move towards digital payments. The move had triggered widespread disruption, with long queues outside banks and ATMs, and massive challenges for the informal sector.

“The same government that told us cash was the problem now wants to give us cash on wheels,” said a senior TMC functionary reacting to Moitra’s post. “This is not just policy inconsistency; it’s proof that demonetisation was a failed gamble.”

Railway’s Pilot Project Under Scrutiny

While the Indian Railways is yet to formally respond to the criticism, officials familiar with the plan claim that the onboard ATMs are aimed at offering emergency cash access to passengers on long-haul routes. The system would reportedly use secure compartments and wireless connectivity, and may be placed in pantry cars or utility areas.

However, the plan has now drawn political fire, with opposition leaders like Moitra calling it yet another example of the government’s “short-sighted” policymaking.

