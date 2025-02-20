Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

Rekha Gupta, 50, BJP general secretary, was sworn in as Delhi CM, taking the oath with the words, "Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu."

‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

Rekha Gupta sworn in as the Delhi CM.


Rekha Gupta, a 50-year-old former student leader and BJP general secretary, has sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, with ”Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu.’

This marks the first time in 27 years that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a government in the national capital. Gupta’s appointment is historic, as she becomes the fourth woman to assume the role of Chief Minister in Delhi.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Ramlila Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP leaders in attendance. Along with Gupta, six ministers were sworn in: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

