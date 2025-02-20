‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

Rekha Gupta, 50, BJP general secretary, was sworn in as Delhi CM, taking the oath with the words, "Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu."

Rekha Gupta, a 50-year-old former student leader and BJP general secretary, has sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, with ”Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This marks the first time in 27 years that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a government in the national capital. Gupta’s appointment is historic, as she becomes the fourth woman to assume the role of Chief Minister in Delhi.

#WATCH | BJP’s first-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Lt Governor VK Saxena administers her oath of office. Advertisement · Scroll to continue With this, Delhi gets its fourth woman CM, after BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit, and AAP’s Atishi. pic.twitter.com/bU69pyvD7Y — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Ramlila Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent BJP leaders in attendance. Along with Gupta, six ministers were sworn in: Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM