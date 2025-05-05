Major Relief For Flyers! Delhi Airport’s Main Runway to Reopen Tuesday

In a big relief for air passengers, Delhi Airport’s main runway 10/28 is all set to reopen on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cleared the runway after a thorough inspection, ending a long stretch of flight delays and diversions that had been troubling travellers for weeks.

In a big relief for air passengers, Delhi Airport’s main runway 10/28 is all set to reopen on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

In a big relief for air passengers, Delhi Airport’s main runway 10/28 is all set to reopen on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cleared the runway after a thorough inspection, ending a long stretch of flight delays and diversions that had been troubling travellers for weeks.

“The runway will reopen on Tuesday morning,” said two senior government officials, confirming the update that many flyers had been waiting for.

Why Was the Runway Closed?

Runway 10/28, the busiest and most crucial of the four runways at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), was shut down on April 8 for technical upgrades. The work included upgrading the CAT IIIB Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the 28 end of the runway (towards Vasant Vihar) and, for the first time, installing CAT IIIB capability on the 10 end (towards Dwarka).

However, unexpected changes in wind direction in recent weeks made things worse. Unseasonal easterly winds meant that flights had to land from the Dwarka side, where the upgraded system wasn’t ready. This caused widespread flight delays and diversions, especially during the busy summer travel period.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minister Intervenes After Chaos

As complaints poured in from stranded passengers and airlines, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stepped in. He asked the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to put the ILS work on hold until after the summer rush to avoid further chaos at India’s busiest airport.

The delays weren’t just frustrating for passengers. With only three runways in operation and limited capacity due to the wind direction, the airport could only manage around 32 arrivals per hour—far fewer than the number of flights scheduled. The result? A domino effect of late flights, cancellations, and diversions across the country.

DIAL Issues Statement, Confirms Future Work

On Monday, DIAL posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“…upgrade work on runway 28/10 was carried out as per agreement with key stakeholders… As per approved plan, runway 28/10 will be closed again from mid-June to mid-Sept 2025, following the peak tourist season, when wind direction is also expected to shift (to westerly). We are working with airlines and all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience.”

So while the runway is reopening for now, it will close again next year—but this time, the timing will be better planned to avoid peak travel seasons and difficult weather conditions.

Airlines Faced Huge Losses

To handle the disruption while the runway was closed, DIAL had suggested that airlines shift 75 flights to night slots and cancel another 19. Airlines pushed back, warning that such a move could cost them up to ₹1,000 crore in losses during the busy summer months. Despite efforts to manage the traffic, the situation led to massive delays across the entire network, affecting flights far beyond just Delhi.

What’s Next for Travellers?

With the runway reopening Tuesday, airport operations are expected to return to normal levels, at least until the next scheduled closure in mid-June 2025. Passengers can now look forward to fewer delays, more on-time flights, and smoother travel during the remaining summer months.

For now, it’s a big step forward in easing air traffic pressure at India’s main international hub—and a much-needed breather for thousands of frustrated flyers.