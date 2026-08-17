Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a major reshuffle of its national organisation. BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled a new team with several senior leaders getting important responsibilities. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani are among the prominent names in the new setup.

The changes come at an important time for the BJP. The party is preparing for upcoming Assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The latest reshuffle comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP national president.

PM Modi Congratulates New BJP Office Bearers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed office bearers on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” Modi said. He also expressed confidence in the new team.

“This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them,” he wrote.

Kiren Rijiju Praises BJP’s New Team

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also welcomed the reshuffle. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the composition of the new team.

“I was delighted when the list for the BJP’s national team was released,” Rijiju said. He added that the team brings together representatives from different states, regions and professional backgrounds.

“Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the way he assembles his team,” Rijiju said. The reshuffle is expected to give the BJP’s organisation a fresh push as it gears up for the next round of Assembly elections.

Amit Malviya Replaced As BJP IT Cell Chief

One of the biggest changes is in the BJP’s digital setup. Amit Malviya has been removed from the post of national IT cell chief. Malviya had led the BJP’s national IT cell for more than a decade. He had also served as the party’s co-incharge for West Bengal.

The BJP recorded a major victory in the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections, where Malviya had a key organisational role. Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh has now been appointed as the party’s social media convenor.

The BJP has also made several changes to its social media team. Priti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Arun Yadav from Haryana have been appointed as social media coordinators.