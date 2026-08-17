LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has announced a major organisational reshuffle ahead of key Assembly polls, bringing in Vasundhara Raje and Smriti Irani while changing the party’s digital team.

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 17:42 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a major reshuffle of its national organisation. BJP president Nitin Nabin unveiled a new team with several senior leaders getting important responsibilities. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani are among the prominent names in the new setup.

The changes come at an important time for the BJP. The party is preparing for upcoming Assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The latest reshuffle comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP national president.

You Might Be Interested In

PM Modi Congratulates New BJP Office Bearers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly appointed office bearers on X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” Modi said. He also expressed confidence in the new team.

“This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them,” he wrote.

Kiren Rijiju Praises BJP’s New Team

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also welcomed the reshuffle. He praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the composition of the new team.

“I was delighted when the list for the BJP’s national team was released,” Rijiju said. He added that the team brings together representatives from different states, regions and professional backgrounds.

“Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the way he assembles his team,” Rijiju said. The reshuffle is expected to give the BJP’s organisation a fresh push as it gears up for the next round of Assembly elections.

Amit Malviya Replaced As BJP IT Cell Chief

One of the biggest changes is in the BJP’s digital setup. Amit Malviya has been removed from the post of national IT cell chief. Malviya had led the BJP’s national IT cell for more than a decade. He had also served as the party’s co-incharge for West Bengal.

The BJP recorded a major victory in the recently held West Bengal Assembly elections, where Malviya had a key organisational role. Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh has now been appointed as the party’s social media convenor.

The BJP has also made several changes to its social media team. Priti Gandhi from Maharashtra, Shivanand Dwivedi from Delhi, Alok Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Arun Yadav from Haryana have been appointed as social media coordinators.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team
Tags: bjphome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Rs 45,500 Refund For iPhone 15: Why Rohtak Consumer Commission Ordered Apple India To Pay Haryana Customer

Who Are ‘Dimagi Naxals’? Kiren Rijiju Explains Who PM Modi Was Referring To

Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare

UP Elections 2027: Why Has SP Never Won Khair In Aligarh Since Its Inception? Inside The Party’s Long-Standing Blind Spot

‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro

LATEST NEWS

Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, India vs Korea Republic: All You Need to Know – Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head Record, Path to the Qualifiers, Squads, Live Streaming and More

WWE RAW August 17, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio, Full Match Card, Start Time And Live Streaming Details

Strait of Hormuz Closure: Why is Donald Trump Threatening to Bomb Oman?

DPL 2026 Ticket Fraud: Is There Fraud With Ticket Sale? Here’s What We Know

Germany v Argentina Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Time, Squads, Where To Watch and More

IND vs SL, 1st Test Match Highlights: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja Shine as India Bowl Sri Lanka Out For 284, Take 178-Run Lead on Day 3

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev Eats Bone Marrow After Ian Garry Win, Calls it ‘Just What The Doctor Ordered’ | WATCH Video

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team
Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team
Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team
Major Reshuffle In BJP: Here Are The New Faces In Nitin Nabin’s Team

QUICK LINKS