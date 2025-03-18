Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

A shocking security breach occurred at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine when a woman managed to reach the Bhawan while carrying a pistol. The incident took place during the night between March 14 and March 15, 2025, raising serious concerns about security at one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

A shocking security breach occurred at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine when a woman managed to reach the Bhawan while carrying a pistol.


A shocking security breach occurred at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine when a woman managed to reach the Bhawan while carrying a pistol. The incident took place during the night between March 14 and March 15, 2025, raising serious concerns about security at one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Who is the Woman Involved?

The woman has been identified as Jyoti Gupta, who is reportedly working with the Delhi Police. However, her presence at the shrine with a firearm has led to her immediate arrest by the Reasi Police. Authorities have confirmed that the pistol she was carrying had an expired license, which had not been renewed for several years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security Lapse Raises Concerns

Devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine must go through strict security checks at multiple points along the route. However, despite these measures, the woman managed to bring a firearm into the Bhawan premises, highlighting a serious lapse in security. Officials are now investigating how she bypassed the security checks and whether there was any assistance involved in the breach.

Following the discovery of the weapon, the Reasi Police immediately took action by arresting Jyoti Gupta and seizing her pistol. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Bhawan Police Station in Katra, and legal proceedings have begun under the Arms Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation Underway

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the security breach. Key questions include whether the woman had any intentions beyond personal safety and how she was able to get through security without detection. Officials are also reviewing security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In response to the incident, security agencies may introduce stricter measures at the Vaishno Devi Shrine to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The authorities are expected to enhance checking procedures and re-evaluate current security protocols.

Also Read: Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Filed under

Security Breach Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine

Prince William has been k

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?
In 2015, during a high-pr

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected
A shocking security breac

Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol
Today brings promising op

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening
newsx

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...
EAM S Jaishankar has stro

‘Need Order In The World’: S Jaishankar On Strong UN, Kashmir Issue And Importance Of...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Prince William To Receive A New Honour; Can You Guess What It Is?

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Did You Know Mark Zuckerberg Once Asked China’s President to Name His Daughter—But Got Rejected

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Leo Daily Horoscope For March 18, 2025: Financial Gains And Relationship Strengthening

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player Against Brazil and Uruguay

Lionel Messi Out Of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player...

‘Need Order In The World’: S Jaishankar On Strong UN, Kashmir Issue And Importance Of International Order In Raisina Dialogue 2025

‘Need Order In The World’: S Jaishankar On Strong UN, Kashmir Issue And Importance Of...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips