Major Security Breach At Shri Mata Vaishni Devi Shrine; Woman Arrested With Pistol

A shocking security breach occurred at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine when a woman managed to reach the Bhawan while carrying a pistol. The incident took place during the night between March 14 and March 15, 2025, raising serious concerns about security at one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Who is the Woman Involved?

The woman has been identified as Jyoti Gupta, who is reportedly working with the Delhi Police. However, her presence at the shrine with a firearm has led to her immediate arrest by the Reasi Police. Authorities have confirmed that the pistol she was carrying had an expired license, which had not been renewed for several years.

Security Lapse Raises Concerns

Devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine must go through strict security checks at multiple points along the route. However, despite these measures, the woman managed to bring a firearm into the Bhawan premises, highlighting a serious lapse in security. Officials are now investigating how she bypassed the security checks and whether there was any assistance involved in the breach.

Following the discovery of the weapon, the Reasi Police immediately took action by arresting Jyoti Gupta and seizing her pistol. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Bhawan Police Station in Katra, and legal proceedings have begun under the Arms Act.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the security breach. Key questions include whether the woman had any intentions beyond personal safety and how she was able to get through security without detection. Officials are also reviewing security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In response to the incident, security agencies may introduce stricter measures at the Vaishno Devi Shrine to ensure the safety of pilgrims. The authorities are expected to enhance checking procedures and re-evaluate current security protocols.

