Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  'Major Setback For Delhi's Healthcare', Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Shutting Down

Delhi's former health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Friday opposed the reported Delhi government's plan to shut 250 Mohalla Clinics.

'Major Setback For Delhi’s Healthcare', Former Health Minister Satyendar Jain On 250 Mohalla Clinics Closure


Delhi’s former health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Friday opposed the reported Delhi government’s plan to shut 250 Mohalla Clinics. He said it will be a setback for Delhi people and its healthcare infrastructure.

Satyender Jain on Friday called a press conference and criticized the decision of the BJP government and said that the government should increase the Mohalla clinics rather than close them. The Mohalla clinic was the idea of the AAP government to provide basic health facilities to the Delhi people.

Jain said that Mohalla clinics were made to ensure that Delhi people do not have to travel long distances to the hospitals and they could get the medical facilities close to their homes. These clinics were made to give basic medical facilities, including doctor consultations and 365 types of free diagnostic tests. He also shared there are around 500 Mohalla clinics and shutting them will be a huge setback for beneficiaries in Delhi.

“The government should be expanding mohalla clinics, not shutting them down. This is a serious setback for the people of Delhi. We are requesting them not to shut down even a single clinic,” said AAP leader Jain.

Satyendra Jain claims 7,500 patients take treatment at Mohalla Clinics daily

Responding to BJP’s concern over Mohalla clinics running at rented properties, Satyendra Jain said that many government offices operate from rented buildings, the government intentionally disabling Delhi’s healthcare system. Around 7,500 patients take treatment at these clinics daily and the closure of clinics will affect their healthcare.

Delhi Health Minister and BJP leader Pankaj Singh held a press conference on Thursday and said, these 250 clinics only existed on paper and were generating rent expenses. “Mohalla clinics are a fraud. More than 250 such clinics will be shut down as they don’t work. We will work on our government land. An order has been passed to shut down such clinics to curb corruption,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in Delhi

The health minister announced that registration for the Ayushman Bharat scheme will commence after March 8, representing a key milestone in enhancing healthcare access across the national capital. The Delhi government is set to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government to roll out the initiative. Through this scheme, approximately 6.54 lakh of Delhi’s most economically disadvantaged families will receive insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the Delhi government will provide an extra Rs 5 lakh in coverage for eligible beneficiaries.

Health minsiter while addressing the future of Mohalla clinics said that in each district, they have planned to convert one mohalla clinic into a Jan Arogya Mandir, which will be done within 30 days. 10 dental health vans will also be launched in Delhi’s rural areas to provide dental health services to people. There will be strict monitoring of hospital bed allotments and EWS quotas, with two nodal officers appointed to ensure transparency.

Also Read: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Launched Today With ₹2,500 Monthly Cash For Delhi Women

 

