Saturday, February 8, 2025
'Make Delhi Great Again': Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

As Delhi awaits its election results, memes and social media reactions are already setting the tone for the day. From "Make Delhi Great Again" to jokes about AAP’s fate, the internet is having a field day while the votes are still being counted.

‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

From "Make Delhi Great Again" to jokes about AAP’s fate, the internet is having a field day as Delhi elections result pour in.


The results of the Delhi elections are set to bring an end to a fiercely contested battle, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP, which has been grappling with multiple criminal cases against its leaders, is up against a buoyant BJP riding high on its recent Lok Sabha election victory.

The latest controversy erupted on the eve of vote counting, as the AAP accused the Election Commission of not releasing booth-wise data, raising concerns over transparency in the electoral process.

Delhi Elections Exit Polls Predict BJP Victory

Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies, putting the party in a strong position to form a government in Delhi after 28 years. The Congress, which has been struggling in the capital, is projected to make no significant gains compared to the last two elections, where it failed to open its account.

If the AAP secures another term, it will mark its fourth consecutive victory, breaking the Congress’ record of a 15-year uninterrupted rule in Delhi.

The single-phase election, held on February 5, witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54%, indicating a moderate level of participation among the electorate.

Delhi Elections Result Social Media Reactions: ‘Make Delhi Great Again’

As the BJP appears poised for victory, social media has erupted with reactions, with many trolling the AAP and Congress.

India Today journalist Shiv Aroor remarked, “Make Delhi Great Again.”

A columnist highlighted Congress’ resilience despite facing stiff competition, stating, “Remarkable that in spite of BJP and AAP trying everything in the book, the Congress is able to hold on to its numbers in Delhi.”

An X user observed the shift in Delhi’s political landscape, saying, “Looks like Delhi is swinging from the Lieutenant Governor to the BJP.”

A podcaster shared a personal anecdote about family reactions, tweeting, “If BJP wins Delhi, the happiest man will be my father. Not because the BJP won, but for the simple reason that AAP lost 😬😬 My father has a next level reaction for AAP and Kejriwal.”

The Road Ahead

With vote counting set to conclude soon, Delhi’s political landscape stands at a pivotal moment. If exit poll predictions hold true, the BJP will return to power in the capital after nearly three decades, reshaping governance in the National Capital Territory. Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress will have to reassess their strategies to remain relevant in the ever-evolving political arena of Delhi.

Also Read: It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share

