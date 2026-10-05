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Home > India News > ‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

Speaking during the valedictory ceremony of the Justice BR Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad on Sunday, Justice Bhuyan said the Constitution does not envisage two classes of citizens — those with voting rights and those without them.

Justice Bhuyan linked the right to vote with the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 14 and universal adult suffrage under Article 326.
Justice Bhuyan linked the right to vote with the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 14 and universal adult suffrage under Article 326.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 11:58 IST

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has expressed strong reservations over Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the country and said that the possible disenfranchisement of millions of Indian through SIR could deprives citizens of their voting rights on a mass scale. Justice Bhuyan asserted that disenfranchising millions of citizens Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be ‘intrinsically arbitrary’ and strike ‘at the very heart of the Constitution.’
 
Speaking during the valedictory ceremony of the Justice BR Sawhney Memorial Moot Court Competition at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad on Sunday, Justice Bhuyan said the Constitution does not envisage two classes of citizens — those with voting rights and those without them.
 
“If any process results in this disenfranchising millions and millions of India citizens making them second class citizens in their own country in the sense of being citizens without voting rights. Such a process is intrinsically arbitrary. No amount of whataboutery can justify it. It strikes very heart of the constitution,” he said.
 
Justice Bhuyan linked the right to vote with the constitutional guarantee of equality under Article 14 and universal adult suffrage under Article 326. The top court judge said the right of an Indian citizen to vote or to be included in the electoral roll cannot be detached from citizenship and compared the loss of voting rights to ‘taking out the soul from the body.’
 
The SC judge emphasised the constitutional significance of universal adult franchise and recalled the Constituent Assembly’s decision to give every adult citizen an equal vote irrespective of wealth, social status or education.
 
Justice Bhuyan’s remarks came in the backdrop of controversial SIR exercise that has face heightened legal and political scrutiny and political scrutiny. The Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Gyanesh Kumar has faced questions over large-scale deletions in the SIR roll in several states. And this has prompted widespread  protests against the CEC following an Indian Express revelations over discrepancies in SIR exercise. 
 
However, the Election Commission has maintained that there was no disagreement within the election commissioners over the SIR exercise and that no eligible voter will be left out without following the due legal process. The Election Commission has also ordered a special drive in 20 states and Union Territories where the SIR exercise has been completed to identify and re-enrol voters who may have been left out of the electoral rolls.
 
Justice Bhuyan’s comments assumes significance as they come while the Supreme Court continues to hear challenges and related pleas concerning the electoral-roll revision process. 
 
Meanwhile, Justice Bhuyan also expressed concern over the alleged use of excessive force by police against students and demonstrators. At the launch of former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad’s book “Policing the Republic” in New Delhi, he said it was “very distressing” to see young IPS officers personally assaulting protesters. 
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‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

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‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

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‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters

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‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters
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‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters
‘Making Indians Second Class Citizens’: Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Expresses Concern Over SIR Exercise, Slams Police Assaults on Protesters
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