Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Granted Bail In Alleged Drug Use Case

Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Granted Bail In Alleged Drug Use Case

The case has taken a deeper turn with actress Vincy Aloshious coming forward to file a formal complaint against Shine. She accused him of inappropriate behavior and substance abuse during the filming of Suthravakyam.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, who was arrested on Saturday in connection with a suspected drug use case, has been granted bail. He was taken to the General Hospital in Kochi by city police officials for a medical examination following his arrest.

Police Summons and Attempt to Flee

The actor was brought in for questioning after an incident in which he reportedly fled from a hotel room during a police raid. According to Kerala Police officials, Shine had received a notice requesting an explanation for his attempt to escape during the operation.

He later presented himself at the Ernakulam North Police Station along with his legal team.

Accusations from Actress Vincy Aloshious

The case has taken a deeper turn with actress Vincy Aloshious coming forward to file a formal complaint against Shine. She accused him of inappropriate behavior and substance abuse during the filming of Suthravakyam.

Vincy, known for her roles in Rekha, Vikruthi, and Jana Gana Mana, shared her side of the story in an Instagram video. In it, she said, “Some days ago, at an anti-drug campaign, I made a statement that I would not work with people I know who use drugs. After that, several comments were made questioning my statement, and I felt the need to clarify why I had made it. I am doing this video to make my stand clear.”

She elaborated on troubling incidents on set, including one where Shine allegedly offered to help her with a wardrobe malfunction in front of the entire crew. Vincy stated that the offer felt inappropriate and made her uncomfortable.

She also mentioned witnessing Shine using what appeared to be a white powder during a rehearsal session. “He was spitting some kind of white powder onto the table, which was very evident that he was using drugs on set,” she claimed.

Despite her discomfort, Vincy continued with the shoot, as Shine played a central role in the production. She noted that the production team was aware of the issue. While the director addressed it briefly, the filming proceeded as scheduled.

Political Backlash and Industry Response

The controversy has sparked political criticism as well. BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian condemned the state government’s lack of action on increasing reports of abuse in the film industry.

“In Kerala, abuse of women and children is on the rise, especially in sectors like the film industry. There have been many issues, such as the casting couch, but the ruling party is actually silent on these matters and is blind to the atrocities happening to women,” Subramanian told ANI.

She also stated, “We have raised this issue many times before the ruling party and the leaders of the state, but the government is actually doing nothing to address it and is facilitating such mafias.”

In response to Vincy’s complaint, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the film industry’s internal complaints committee have initiated a review process. The case continues to unfold as the industry grapples with calls for accountability and change.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Lady Don' Zikra Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In Seelampur Kunal Murder Case

 

Filed under

Drug Case Shine Tom Chacko Vincy Aloshious

