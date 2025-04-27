Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  Malayalam Film Director Khalid Rahman And Ashraf Hamza Booked With Weed In Kerala

Malayalam Film Director Khalid Rahman And Ashraf Hamza Booked With Weed In Kerala

In a late-night operation, Kerala excise officials arrested noted film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza for possession of cannabis.

Malayalam Film Director Khalid Rahman And Ashraf Hamza Booked With Weed In Kerala


In a late-night operation, Kerala excise officials arrested noted film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza for possession of cannabis. The two, along with a friend, were found with 1.5 grams of ganja during a raid conducted around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Excise Officials Confirm Regular Drug Use

According to officials, the raid took place at a flat in Kochi, which was reportedly rented by cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Excise Inspector KP Pramod stated that the arrested individuals are regular users of drugs.

The team was gathered at the flat for a movie-related discussion when excise officers, acting on a tip-off, conducted the search and seizure. A case has been registered under sections 20(b)(II)A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Authorities also revealed that the seized substance was hybrid ganja, and further investigations are underway.

