Malayalam Film Directors Khalid Rahman And Ashraf Hamza Arrested In Kochi Drug Raid

Kerala Excise Department Arrests Malayalam Film Directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza in Drug Raid

In a significant drug-related development in Kochi, Kerala’s Excise Department arrested three individuals, including Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, on Sunday morning. The arrests were made during a raid at a flat near the Gosree Bridge, based on confidential information.

The authorities seized 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja from the three individuals. The third person arrested was Shalif Mohammed, a close associate of the directors. The flat raided by the Excise Department reportedly belonged to renowned cinematographer Sameer Thahir.

After their arrest, Rahman, Hamza, and Mohammed were later released on station bail.

Previous Drug-related Arrests and Investigations in Malayalam Film Industry

This incident follows a string of drug-related investigations in the Malayalam film industry. Just days prior, the Excise Department issued a notice to actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to appear for questioning regarding a drug seizure case involving hybrid ganja.

The excise authorities had previously arrested two individuals, Thasleema Sulthana (alias Christina) and K. Feroze, on April 1, for allegedly selling hybrid ganja. Thasleema’s husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, was also arrested in connection with the case. Officials suspect that Sulthana supplied drugs to the two actors involved in the ongoing investigation.

On April 21, actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in connection with drug use but was released on station bail the same day after nearly four hours of questioning. He had allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid.

Meanwhile, actor Sreenath Bhasi, who is also connected to the case, approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail but withdrew his petition on the same day.

Film Directors’ Background and Notable Works

Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza are well-known in the Malayalam film industry. Rahman has directed films like Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala, while Hamza’s notable works include Thamaasha and Bheemannte Vazhi.

Both directors, along with Shalif Mohammed, were part of the investigation after the Excise Department’s raid. The case has raised questions about drug use and trafficking within the film industry, which is now under intense scrutiny.

