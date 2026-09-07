Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Malaysia Airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport while heading to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur on Monday afternoon. The landing was made due to technical issues with Engine No. 2 in the Airbus A330-200, registration 9M-MTY, operated by Malaysia Airlines flight MH156. The plane was carrying 186 passengers.

The emergency alert came at 4.07 pm IST after the technical problem was reported in its engine. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 4.40 pm and landed at 4.44 pm. It was assigned Bay 45, with emergency response arrangements activated at the airport.

Malaysia Airlines Flight Lands Safely After Engine Failure

According to an official statement from Chennai airport, the aircraft diverted to Chennai after Engine No. 2 failed. A senior Chennai airport official told NDTV, “It was a smooth landing. All passengers are safe.”

All 186 passengers disembarked safely after the emergency landing. Their baggage was also removed from the aircraft. There were no reports of injuries. The airport said the aircraft was being assessed by Malaysia Airlines and technical teams to determine the exact nature of the problem.

Technical Teams Assess Aircraft After Emergency Landing

A Chennai airport spokesperson said, “Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams.”

The airport also confirmed that normal operations were not affected by the incident. Further information is awaited on the exact cause of the Malaysia Airlines MH156 engine failure and arrangements for the passengers’ onward journey. Aviation authorities in Chennai and Delhi are also investigating the incident.

Second Emergency Landing Reported Within Days

The Malaysia Airlines case comes just under a week after two cases of a flight that is said to have landed under emergency due to some engine problems. It is a flight of the airline IndiGo operating between Goa and Delhi. The flight number is 6E 2102. The flight in question was diverted back to Goa Airport after issues were found with one of its engines. The flight took off at 9.16 am from Goa.