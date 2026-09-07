LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Malaysia Airlines flight MH156 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah made an emergency landing in Chennai after an Engine No. 2 failure. All 186 people on board landed safely.

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 23:58 IST

Malaysia Airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport while heading to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur on Monday afternoon. The landing was made due to technical issues with Engine No. 2 in the Airbus A330-200, registration 9M-MTY, operated by Malaysia Airlines flight MH156. The plane was carrying 186 passengers. 

The emergency alert came at 4.07 pm IST after the technical problem was reported in its engine. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 4.40 pm and landed at 4.44 pm. It was assigned Bay 45, with emergency response arrangements activated at the airport.
Malaysia Airlines Flight Lands Safely After Engine Failure

You Might Be Interested In

According to an official statement from Chennai airport, the aircraft diverted to Chennai after Engine No. 2 failed. A senior Chennai airport official told NDTV, “It was a smooth landing. All passengers are safe.”

All 186 passengers disembarked safely after the emergency landing. Their baggage was also removed from the aircraft. There were no reports of injuries. The airport said the aircraft was being assessed by Malaysia Airlines and technical teams to determine the exact nature of the problem.

Technical Teams Assess Aircraft After Emergency Landing

A Chennai airport spokesperson said, “Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams.”

The airport also confirmed that normal operations were not affected by the incident. Further information is awaited on the exact cause of the Malaysia Airlines MH156 engine failure and arrangements for the passengers’ onward journey. Aviation authorities in Chennai and Delhi are also investigating the incident.

Second Emergency Landing Reported Within Days

The Malaysia Airlines case comes just under a week after two cases of a flight that is said to have landed under emergency due to some engine problems. It is a flight of the airline IndiGo operating between Goa and Delhi. The flight number is 6E 2102. The flight in question was diverted back to Goa Airport after issues were found with one of its engines. The flight took off at 9.16 am from Goa.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?
Tags: Malaysia

RELATED News

Empowering Teachers, Inspiring Future Innovators: Amazon Think Big Space Strengthens STEM Learning in Navi Mumbai

Western H.O.G. Ride 2026 Concludes In Daman After A Weekend Of Riding, Brotherhood & Unforgettable Experiences

DMRC Wins HR for the Greater Good 2026 Award at XLRI’s HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0

How Laburnum Developers Is Setting New Benchmarks in Gurugram’s Premium Housing Market

Aetram’s All-in-One Online Trading App Empowers Modern Investors and Active Traders

LATEST NEWS

Mirzapur: The Movie Had Another End Credit Scene That Could Reveal What Happens in Part 2

LG Sinha Approves Key Amendments to J&K Industrial Land Policy 2021-30: Why Rs 4,000 Crore Projects Get a Push

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Sunday Night’s Main Event Fallout, Road To Money In The Bank Begins | Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

KL Rahul Trolls Kevin Pietersen As Former Delhi Capitals Mentor Joins England’s Backroom Staff — ‘Is Maldives Holiday Included In The Package?’

Sofik SK 6 Minutes 6 Seconds Leaked MMS Video: Who Is the West Bengal Content Creator at the Centre of the Controversy?

Mathira MMS Controversy: From AI Claims To FIA Complaint, What Happened After Videos Went Viral?

He Saved Lives for Decades, But Was Left Alone at 85: BHU Contacted Dr TK Lahiri’s Family in Kolkata, They Refused to Come

Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Between East Bengal And Mohun Bagan Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Bigg Boss 20: From ‘Too Fat’ To ‘Too Thin’: Love Gill Opens Up About Body Shaming

Toxic Rejected Rs 150 Crore OTT Offer, Now Gets Only…? How Yash Starrer’s Streaming Value Crashed After Box Office Run

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?
Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?
Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?
Malaysia Airlines MH156 Emergency Landing: What Happened After Engine No. 2 Failed Mid-Air?

QUICK LINKS