Mallikarjun Kharge Alleges PM Modi Cancelled Kashmir Visit After Intelligence Warning Before Pahalgam Attack

Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, Kharge stated that the Central government admitted to an intelligence lapse that led to the deadly assault.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir after receiving an intelligence alert warning of a possible terror strike, just days before the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, Kharge stated that the Central government admitted to an intelligence lapse that led to the deadly assault.

Kharge Questions Centre’s Response to Intelligence Input

Kharge criticized the Centre for not acting decisively despite allegedly receiving a threat report.

“There was an intelligence alert three days before the incident, and I’ve learned—both from sources and news reports—that PM Modi cancelled his Kashmir trip because of this warning,” Kharge told the crowd. He asked why the government failed to bolster security in Pahalgam despite the prior knowledge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The terror attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists. Militants opened fire near a meadow in the popular tourist destination. In response, the Indian government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a bilateral agreement that governs the flow of the Indus River and its tributaries, as a punitive measure against Pakistan.

Congress Reaffirms Support for Government’s Stance on Pakistan

Reaffirming the party’s stance, Kharge declared that the Congress stands with the Indian government on any action it takes against Pakistan in response to the attack.

“For matters concerning national security, the country comes first. We support firm action,” he said.

Kharge held the government accountable for not preventing the tragedy. “If the government had the intelligence report, why didn’t it deploy additional forces in the region?” he asked.

According to earlier reports, India’s Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other security agencies issued alerts around April 19, suggesting a potential attack targeting tourists, specifically in Srinagar—the location initially linked to PM Modi’s planned visit.

While the Prime Minister’s April 19 visit was cancelled, officially due to bad weather, the terror strike occurred three days later, in Pahalgam, which lies around 90 km from Srinagar. The discrepancy between the location mentioned in the alert and the actual site of the attack has led to criticism of the government’s preparedness.

In the aftermath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned of a firm retaliation. “As the Defence Minister, I am committed to responding strongly to any assault on India,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has raised concerns, claiming that a military strike from India may be imminent, especially after New Delhi ramped up diplomatic and economic pressure on Islamabad.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened