Mallikarjun Kharge Asks For ‘Exact’ Death Toll Of Mahakumbh Stampede In Parliament

The Rajya Sabha once again witnessed a heated exchange between Vice President and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The argument broke out when Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, raised concerns over the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh and questioned the government over the number of casualties.

Debate Over Death Toll in Mahakumbh Stampede

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Kharge claimed that “thousands of people lost their lives in the Mahakumbh tragedy.” He further said, “If this is wrong, you tell me… this is my estimation. If it is not true, then please clarify the real numbers. A large number of people have died without any reason.”

Dhankhar Intervenes, Questions Kharge’s Claims

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar immediately interrupted Kharge and challenged his statement. He said, “Mallikarjun ji, you are quoting a figure of 1,000. Do you even realize what you are saying? How many people will be hurt by such a statement?”

Kharge, however, stood firm and responded, “Then tell us how many have actually died… What is the truth? At least provide accurate information. If I am wrong, I will apologize.”

Dhankhar was visibly upset with Kharge’s statement and said, “What kind of talk is this? What message will this send to the world?” His remarks led to further uproar in the House.

Opposition Protests and Walkout in Rajya Sabha

Outside the Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also criticized the government, saying, “The Mahakumbh stampede is the biggest issue in the country right now. The government must disclose the exact number of deaths and give a proper explanation. They are lying. The arrangements were not made for the common people but only for VIPs.”

Earlier in the day, opposition parties created chaos in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged mismanagement at the Mahakumbh. However, after their demand was rejected, opposition MPs staged a walkout during Zero Hour and Question Hour in protest.

The Mahakumbh Stampede: A Tragic Incident

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a massive crowd had gathered at the Mahakumbh for the royal bath (Shahi Snan). However, before the ritual could take place, a stampede broke out, resulting in several deaths and injuries. The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management and safety measures at large religious gatherings.

Notices for Discussion on Mahakumbh Rejected

When the Rajya Sabha session began, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that he had received a total of nine notices under Rule 267, seeking discussion on the Mahakumbh mismanagement. The notices were submitted by senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Digvijaya Singh, Samajwadi Party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman, TMC’s Sagarika Ghosh, and CPI(M) leader John Brittas.

Additionally, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chandrakant Handore had submitted notices regarding the rising incidents of disrespect towards the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. However, Dhankhar rejected all the notices, triggering strong protests from opposition members.

Opposition Demands Accountability

With the government refusing to allow a discussion on the Mahakumbh incident, opposition parties have vowed to continue their protest until their concerns are addressed. They have demanded that the government provide a clear report on the number of casualties and take responsibility for the mismanagement that led to the tragedy.

As the session progresses, the confrontation between the opposition and the government over the Mahakumbh stampede is expected to escalate further, making it a major political flashpoint in the ongoing Parliament session.