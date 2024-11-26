Mallikarjun Kharge Calls for Renewed Efforts to Uphold India’s Constitutional Ethos

As India celebrates the 75th year of its Constitution’s adoption, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a fervent appeal to citizens

As India celebrates the 75th year of its Constitution’s adoption, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has issued a fervent appeal to citizens to protect and uphold the values enshrined in the nation’s founding document. Speaking on this historic occasion, Kharge emphasized the need to reinvigorate the struggle to defend India’s inherent philosophy and democratic principles.

A Call to Defend the Constitution by Mallikarjun Kharge

Marking the milestone, Kharge shared his thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter), extending his congratulations to all Indians.

“The 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution has begun today. I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians on this historic occasion,” he wrote.

Highlighting the profound significance of the Constitution, he described it as the “lifeblood” of the nation, guaranteeing social, economic, and political rights to all citizens.

“The Constitution of India, painstakingly and carefully drafted by our foremothers and forefathers, is the lifeblood of our nation. It guarantees us social, economic, and political rights. It constitutes India into a sovereign socialist democratic republic,” Kharge said.

Mallikarjun Kharge reasserts Ideals That Define a Nation

Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are not mere ideals or abstract concepts, Kharge asserted, but a way of life for over 140 crore Indians. He urged citizens to remember and honor the immense contributions of the Constituent Assembly members who envisioned a progressive, inclusive, and democratic India.

“Today, we recall the tremendous contribution of the Constituent Assembly and its prolific members. We are forever indebted to their vision and wisdom,” he noted.

Honoring the Architects of the Constitution

Kharge paid tribute to iconic leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, KM Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar, and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.

“These were not just revered national icons but inspiring personalities who became the torchbearers of hope for generations together,” he said.

In addition, he acknowledged the pivotal role of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, whose contributions laid the foundation for an inclusive India.

“No mention of the Constituent Assembly should be complete without recalling the contribution of the 15 women members who provided equally important inputs for an inclusive India,” Kharge said.

He also highlighted the participation of ordinary citizens, whose suggestions were instrumental in shaping the document.

Mallikarjun Kharge Remembers Key Constitutional Moments

Kharge referenced two critical moments in India’s constitutional journey: the moving of the Objectives Resolution by Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s final speech to the Constituent Assembly.

“These form the Magna Carta in protecting the tenets of the Constitution,” he said, stressing their enduring relevance in today’s democratic framework.

A Renewed Struggle for Constitutional Values

Drawing parallels to the national movement, Kharge called for renewed efforts to defend the ethos of the Constitution in its 75th year.

“We, the patriotic citizens of India, now have the onerous task of protecting the ethos of the Constitution,” he said.

He urged citizens to come together and safeguard every thought and principle expressed in the document, underscoring its significance in preserving India’s democracy and inclusivity.

“In the 75th year of the Constitution’s adoption, the struggle to defend India’s inherent philosophy must be reinvigorated and reignited, just like the era of the national movement,” Kharge emphasized.