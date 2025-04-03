Mallikarjun Kharge Reacts To Waqf (Amendment) Bill And US Tariffs

Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, shared his views on two major developments—the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S.

On the Waqf Bill, Kharge stated, “We will discuss it as Parliament discusses; we are also discussing it.” His remarks indicate that the party will engage in a detailed debate on the legislation in due course.

VIDEO | Delhi: Here's what Congress National President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) said on Lok Sabha passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: "We will discuss it as Parliament discusses; we are also discussing it." On the reciprocal tariff announcement by… pic.twitter.com/WAVPkPo9nK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2025

Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent reciprocal tariff announcement, Kharge refrained from making an immediate comment but hinted at a forthcoming party statement. He remarked, “It doesn’t seem right to give a byte on this issue. Our party will release a detailed statement on it.” He further criticized the shifting dynamics of India-U.S. relations, saying, “First, they (PM Modi and Trump) embrace each other and talk, and now these tariffs. This shows that America is a businessman, and our customers are getting trapped.”

With global trade tensions rising, Congress is expected to present a more detailed stance on the issue soon.

