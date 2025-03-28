Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Mamata Banerjee And ‘Tukde-Tukde Gang’ Insult India Abroad: Giriraj Singh Slams Bengal CM’s Oxford Remarks

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks at Oxford University's Kellogg College, calling them "unfortunate" and accusing her of insulting India on foreign soil.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks at the Oxford University’s Kellogg College in London and said that her remarks were unfortunate.

Mamata Banerjee had said that she differed with the prediction that India would become the world’s first economy by 2060.

Giriraj Singh said, “Hiding the truth and insulting India, both are done by Mamata Banerjee. Today, the whole world is seeing and respecting our growing economy but unfortunately, when Mamata Banerjee and the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ go abroad, they insult India. This is unfortunate.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University’s Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Amit Malviya’s criticism

BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video from the interaction in which Mamata Banerjee was seen engaged a conversation on ‘Social Development – Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal’ at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, during which she disagreed with the claim that India will become the world’s first economy by 2060.

“India has already overtaken the UK; we are now the 6th largest economy, and India is the fifth largest economy. Soon, it will be the third largest economy in the world. By 2060, it is predicted that it will be the first economy in the world,” the host of the discussion remarked, to which Mamata Banerjee said, “I will differ that.”

In his post Amit Malviya said that the West Bengal Chief Minister has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world’s largest economy… This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?” Malviya posted on X.

(With ANI Inputs)

