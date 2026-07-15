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Home > India News > Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

Defending nephew Abhishek Banerjee as "fighting like a tiger," Mamata Banerjee slammed party "traitors" and vowed to rebuild the TMC from scratch amid a major faction split.

Did Mamata Banerjee finally resign? (Image: ANI)
Did Mamata Banerjee finally resign? (Image: ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 19:29 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has strongly defended her nephew and the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, claiming he has done no wrong and is “fighting like a tiger.” She apologized to the public on behalf of “traitors” within the party and asserted that neither she nor her family has ever compromised their principles for political survival.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Using Central Agencies to Engineer Defections

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP is using central agencies and the police to force her MPs to change sides. Her remarks came hours after senior TMC leader Madan Mitra quit the Mamata-led faction to join the rebel group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee. However, Mamata stated that she is prepared to rebuild the party from scratch, alleging that her opponents want her dead.

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“Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatened. Even today, one man left. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say—those who want to leave, please do. If I could restart the party in 2006, I can do it in 2026,” she said, as quoted by ANI.

Mamata Defends Her Nephew, Abhishek Banerjee

Addressing party workers via Facebook Live, the West Bengal Chief Minister said Abhishek has done nothing wrong. She noted that while he might be viewed negatively by rebel TMC leaders, he faced immense pressure when his wife and children were summoned by the CBI. “Today, Abhishek is very bad for you (rebel TMC leaders). You don’t remember that his wife went to the CBI office with their children. He could have made a ‘deal’ (setting) and gotten relief. He did not do that because he is fighting like a tiger,” Mamata stated.

TMC Splits into Two Factions Following Election Debacle

Since the assembly election debacle, the TMC has been split into two factions: one controlled by Mamata Banerjee and a rebel group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, which has merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the BJP-led NDA. With the July 21 Martyrs’ Day program only a few days away, the rival camp has announced that it will hold a separate rally on that day.

Also Read: Gorakhpur–Panipat Expressway: How Rs 35,000 Crore Project Will Connect 22 Districts in Uttar Pradesh; Reduce Travel Time

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Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’
Tags: Abhishek Banerjee fighting like a tigerhome-hero-pos-1Madan Mitra quits Mamata BanerjeeMamata Banerjee Facebook Live 2026Ritabrata Banerjee TMC rebel factionTMC internal rebellion 2026

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Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

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Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’
Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’
Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’
Mamata Banerjee Defends Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Amid TMC Rebellion; Slams ‘Traitors’

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