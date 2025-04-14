"Mamata Banerjee Has Become A Puppet In The Hands Of These Forces": Sudhanshu Trivedi On TMC For Ignoring Murshidabad Violence

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Senior News Editor Devika Chopra, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government and the opposition alliance.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Senior News Editor Devika Chopra, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government and the opposition alliance. Trivedi addressed the controversy around the Waqf Amendment Act and the reported exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad, linking both to what he described as a dangerous disregard for constitutional values. Speaking on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Trivedi said the Constitution was being openly insulted.

“If a state refuses a central law, it’s a direct insult to the Constitution”

Trivedi strongly defended the central government’s actions regarding the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that all legal and constitutional processes had been followed.

“The central government has made this law after duly completing all constitutional procedures. If any state government says it will not accept a law passed by the center, then today, on the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, I would like to say that this is a direct insult to the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb,” he said.

Referring to the three-tier governance system in India, he added, “Just like a district council cannot refuse to follow a law made by the state assembly, similarly, a state government cannot refuse to follow a law made by the central government.”

He further questioned the INDIA alliance after a controversial statement made by a Jharkhand minister claiming that “Sharia is above the Constitution”. Trivedi demanded an official stance from Congress:

“We want a direct answer from Congress: is Sharia above the Constitution, or is the Constitution supreme?”

“TMC has become helpless; violent elements have taken over”

Commenting on the alleged violence in West Bengal and the reported exodus of Hindus from Murshidabad to nearby districts, Trivedi condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government for inaction.

“The horrifying wave of violence in West Bengal is extremely saddening. Even after this, the Trinamool Congress government has been unable to take any action against the rioters,” he said.

Accusing the government of emboldening radical elements, Trivedi stated, “They’ve encouraged these violent elements to such an extent — those who spread terror and violence have been emboldened so much that they have now taken over the administrative system of West Bengal.”

“She has become a puppet in the hands of these forces”

On the question of central forces restoring order in the violence-hit areas, Trivedi took a direct jab at CM Mamata Banerjee’s political strategy.

“Even in the last election, her strategist had said that their vote count starts from 30%. I believe — whether it’s 30% or 40% of the population — the goal should be to bring everyone into the national mainstream, not to break the national fabric.”

He described Banerjee’s current stance as a surrender, “What Mamata Banerjee is doing now is, in a way, an acceptance that she has become a puppet in the hands of these forces.”

When asked if the violence was being deliberately instigated, Trivedi pointed toward recent reports and statements made by BJP leaders in the state.

“At first glance, based on the reports… they have clearly said that all this is happening under the protection of the state government.”

Quoting Suvendu Adhikari, he added, “The police were beaten up so badly they ran away. How is it possible that any group becomes so fearless that they make the police flee — and no action is taken afterward?”

Asking for accountability, Trivedi concluded, “The people of the country are asking this question, and Mamata ji has to answer.”

