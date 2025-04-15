‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts have turned into a nightmare for Hindu families. Over the past week, violent mobs have burned homes, looted shops, and forced hundreds to flee. Three people are dead, and more than 200 arrests have been made—but the fear hasn’t gone away.

West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts have turned into a nightmare for Hindu families. Over the past week, violent mobs have burned homes, looted shops, and forced hundreds to flee. Three people are dead, and more than 200 arrests have been made—but the fear hasn’t gone away.

Right now, around 400 Hindus are sheltering in a school in Malda, too scared to return. Many say the police and local TMC leaders did nothing to protect them.

The TMC blames the BJP and the CAA protests for the chaos. But the real question is: Why are Hindus being targeted in their own country?

“The Government Has Failed Us”

NewsX’s Devika Chopra spoke to experts who didn’t hold back.

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, a former diplomat, called out Mamata Banerjee’s silence, “This is shameful. The state government’s job is to protect everyone, no matter their religion. Instead, we’re seeing videos of Hindus running for their lives, crossing rivers like refugees in their own land.”

She pointed out that some people are even threatening Mamata, saying, “You’re CM only because of us.”

“If this continues, the Centre must step in. Declare these areas ‘disturbed’ and send in forces before it’s too late.”

Political Games While People Suffer

Gautam Mukherjee slammed the BJP for going soft on Bengal, “The Home Minister says he can’t fence the border because Mamata won’t give land. Seriously? Is that all they can do? The High Court had to order paramilitary deployment—why isn’t the Centre acting?”

He didn’t mince words, “Bengal has become a state where Hindus are attacked, and no one stops it.”

Gargi Nandi Roy, an activist, shared heartbreaking stories, “My family lost everything during Partition. Now, history is repeating itself. Women are being told to ‘trade their dignity’ to save their husbands and kids. Shops are burned. People have nowhere to go.”

She demanded President’s Rule, “Enough is enough. If the state won’t protect Hindus, the center must.”

“Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen”

Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta accused Mamata of fueling the violence, “Her speeches during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were like pouring petrol on fire. Now, Murshidabad is burning, and she’s silent.”

He warned, “This isn’t just about Murshidabad. If we don’t stop this, it will spread across Bengal—and then all of India.”

“Our Borders Are Wide Open”

The scariest part? Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh might be involved.

“The BSF has proof that people are crossing over, causing trouble, and running back,” said Dutta. “Why isn’t the Centre sealing the border?”

The message from Bengal’s Hindus is clear, They need help, and they need it now.