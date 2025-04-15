Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts have turned into a nightmare for Hindu families. Over the past week, violent mobs have burned homes, looted shops, and forced hundreds to flee. Three people are dead, and more than 200 arrests have been made—but the fear hasn’t gone away.

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive

West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts have turned into a nightmare for Hindu families as violent mobs have burned homes.


West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts have turned into a nightmare for Hindu families. Over the past week, violent mobs have burned homes, looted shops, and forced hundreds to flee. Three people are dead, and more than 200 arrests have been made—but the fear hasn’t gone away.

Right now, around 400 Hindus are sheltering in a school in Malda, too scared to return. Many say the police and local TMC leaders did nothing to protect them.

The TMC blames the BJP and the CAA protests for the chaos. But the real question is: Why are Hindus being targeted in their own country?

“The Government Has Failed Us”

NewsX’s Devika Chopra spoke to experts who didn’t hold back.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee, a former diplomat, called out Mamata Banerjee’s silence, “This is shameful. The state government’s job is to protect everyone, no matter their religion. Instead, we’re seeing videos of Hindus running for their lives, crossing rivers like refugees in their own land.”

She pointed out that some people are even threatening Mamata, saying, “You’re CM only because of us.”
“If this continues, the Centre must step in. Declare these areas ‘disturbed’ and send in forces before it’s too late.”

Political Games While People Suffer

Gautam Mukherjee slammed the BJP for going soft on Bengal, “The Home Minister says he can’t fence the border because Mamata won’t give land. Seriously? Is that all they can do? The High Court had to order paramilitary deployment—why isn’t the Centre acting?”

He didn’t mince words, “Bengal has become a state where Hindus are attacked, and no one stops it.”

Gargi Nandi Roy, an activist, shared heartbreaking stories, “My family lost everything during Partition. Now, history is repeating itself. Women are being told to ‘trade their dignity’ to save their husbands and kids. Shops are burned. People have nowhere to go.”

She demanded President’s Rule, “Enough is enough. If the state won’t protect Hindus, the center must.”

“Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen”

Dr. Suvrokamal Dutta accused Mamata of fueling the violence, “Her speeches during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were like pouring petrol on fire. Now, Murshidabad is burning, and she’s silent.”

He warned, “This isn’t just about Murshidabad. If we don’t stop this, it will spread across Bengal—and then all of India.”

“Our Borders Are Wide Open”

The scariest part? Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh might be involved.

“The BSF has proof that people are crossing over, causing trouble, and running back,” said Dutta. “Why isn’t the Centre sealing the border?”

The message from Bengal’s Hindus is clear, They need help, and they need it now.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

Bengali Hindus Murshidabad violence

newsx

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks
Market Bloodbath Cannot S

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...
newsx

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks
West Bengal’s Murshidab

‘Mamata Banerjee is Letting This Happen’: Bengali Hindus On Murshidabad Violence | NewsX Exclusive
newsx

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi
Rising Telugu actor Karth

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Saudi Arabia Reopens Hajj Portal For 10,000 Indian Pilgrims After Government Talks

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11 Crore On NSE

Market Bloodbath Cannot Stop Investors In India From Investing In Stock Market, Registration Crosses 11...

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet At Shallow Depth, Experts Warn Of Aftershocks And Seismic Risks

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

India Activates 125-Year-Old Extradition Treaty To Bring Back Mehul Choksi

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In...

Entertainment

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?