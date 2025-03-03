Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Mamata Banerjee Led TMC Leader Saugata Roy Slams Rohit Sharma, ‘He Shouldn’t Even Be In The Team”

Mamata Banerjee Led TMC Leader Saugata Roy Slams Rohit Sharma, ‘He Shouldn’t Even Be In The Team”

TMC's Saugata Roy said that he agreed with Mohamed over her concerns stating that "Rohit Sharma shouldn't even be in the team."

Mamata Banerjee Led TMC Leader Saugata Roy Slams Rohit Sharma, ‘He Shouldn’t Even Be In The Team”


Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Monday backed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s comments questioning Rohit Sharma’s captaincy of the Indian cricket team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mohamed had said that Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls in India’s Champions Trophy match against New Zealand yesterday, “shouldn’t even be in the team.” After a backlash, Congress distanced itself from Mohamed’s initial comments stating it does not reflect the party’s position and asked to delete her X posts on the Indian skipper.

TMC’s Saugata Roy speaking with ANI said that he agreed with Mohamed over her concerns stating that “Rohit Sharma shouldn’t even be in the team.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I agree, this is not about politics, this is about cricket. How many days will Rohit Sharma be given a pass? Scoring a century once in two years and getting out quickly in other matches don’t justify his place in the team. He should not remain an authority in the team. The Congress leader is correct in saying this. Even about his weight, there’s concern. Yes, he is overweight, but people don’t seem to care,” Saugata Roy said.

Further, he added, “If we talk about a fit and capable captain, there are many new players performing well. If fitness is the issue, someone like Bumrah, if he were fit, could be a great captain. Even Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain. But Rohit Sharma should not have a place in the team.”

Roy stated that players like Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer could be potential captains.

Shama Mohamed in her post on X, which she subsequently deleted, said that the Indian cricket team’s captain needs to “lose weight,” and called him the country’s “most unimpressive captain.”

The Congress leader defended her remarks “It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy…”
The BJP doubled down on her remarks and said the post ignited criticism from the BJP, with Shehzad Poonawalla attacking the Congress party.

“Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!” Poonawalla posted on X.

BJP leader Radhika Khera said that is the Congress party that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend?

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 rohit sharma TMC Leader Saugata Roy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details Inside

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Minimum Salary Rise From ₹18,000 To ₹51,480? Pension Hike Details...

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box...

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

IIT Baba Taken To Police Custody In Jaipur, Recovered Smoking Ganja

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Ravi Shastri Announces India’s XI For Champions Trophy Clash Against Australia

Entertainment

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines &

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard