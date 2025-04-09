Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mamata Banerjee Says Waqf Act Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Says Waqf Act Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal

This (Waqf Bill) should not have been passed now,” she added, referencing the recent violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district following the Bill's passage.

Mamata Banerjee Says Waqf Act Will Not Be Implemented In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state, asserting her commitment to safeguarding minority communities and their properties.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee addressed growing concerns over the newly enacted law, which has triggered tensions in parts of the country. “I know you are aggrieved because of the enactment of the Waqf Act. Have faith, nothing will happen in Bengal by which one can divide and rule,” she said, urging communities to remain united.

The Chief Minister made a strong case for communal harmony and criticized the timing of the legislation. “See the situation in Bangladesh. This (Waqf Bill) should not have been passed now,” she added, referencing the recent violence in Bengal’s Murshidabad district following the Bill’s passage.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 3 and later by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of April 4 after marathon debates. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday, making it a law.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, appealed to the public to ignore politically motivated provocations and avoid unrest. “You send out a message that all have to stay together,” she urged.

Reaffirming her government’s inclusive stance, she said, “We have 33 per cent minorities in Bengal. What should I do with them? History says that Bengal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India were once united. Partition came later. Those who are living here it’s our job to give them protection.”

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

Filed under

mamata banerjee Waqf Act

Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?
newsx

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village
The story of how Tahawwur

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator
Tahawwur Rana

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US
newsx

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...
Mary Kom with her husband

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank