Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Shares Border With Sri Lanka, BJP Mocks ‘Didi’s Imagination Has Redrawn South Asia’

The geography gaffe came amid rising tensions in Bengal following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mistakenly claimed that West Bengal shares a border with Sri Lanka. The remark, made during a speech addressing Muslim clerics in Kolkata, drew sharp criticism from BJP, which seized the opportunity to attack the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief over governance issues.

While speaking about the recent violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act, Mamata Banerjee said, “Bengal is the border of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.” In reality, West Bengal shares borders only with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Sri Lanka, an island nation, is located more than 2,300 kilometres away from Bengal, separated by the Indian mainland and the sea.

BJP Takes Jibe

The BJP was quick to respond to the Chief Minister’s blunder. Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar took to social media platform X, mocking the statement. “According to geography expert & Failed West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial, the state now shares a border with Sri Lanka! Move over, maps — Didi’s imagination has redrawn South Asia!” Majumdar posted.

He further criticized Banerjee’s leadership, saying, “When the Chief Minister herself can’t tell where her state ends and an island nation begins, is it any wonder qualified teachers are jobless while scams thrive? In Mamata’s Bengal, facts are optional, logic is missing, and incompetence is a qualification.”

Backdrop of Murshidabad Violence

The geography gaffe came amid rising tensions in Bengal following violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas districts. Three people, including a father and son, lost their lives during the clashes, which also resulted in significant damage to property.

Blaming the Centre and the Border Security Force (BSF) for the violence, Banerjee said, “I saw a report that the Home Ministry said Bangladesh is involved in this (Murshidabad violence). If this is true, the Centre is responsible. BSF takes care of the border. Why did BSF not avert such a crisis?”

She alleged a “sinister plan” to trigger communal violence in the state and accused the BJP of exploiting the Waqf Act issue to divide communities. “If you have to protest, do it peacefully. The BJP will come and incite you, but imams must play a role and diffuse it, saying we won’t allow division between Hindus and Muslims,” she appealed to Muslim leaders.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those killed in the violence.

Blame Game Continues

The BJP, meanwhile, held the TMC government responsible for the law and order failure. Sukanta Majumdar connected the gaffe to what he described as Bengal’s administrative failures under Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the recent teacher recruitment scam in which over 25,000 appointments were reportedly cancelled due to corruption.

