Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh, Calls It ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Over Stampede Tragedies

As per Mamata, while the VIPs and the rich can afford air-conditioned tents up to ₹1 lakh, the poor have been left with no alternative. She also spoke about the growing worries over stampedes, which resulted in a few deaths, and emphasized the need for improved management.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently criticized the current Maha Kumbh celebration in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, terming it a ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ (Death Kumbh) because of the stampede tragedies at Prayagraj and New Delhi railway stations. Addressing an assembly budget session in West Bengal, Mamata slammed the poor planning and management at the grand religious festival, where millions of pilgrims congregate to bathe in the sacred Ganga river.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mamata recognized the significance of the Kumbh Mela, respecting the festival and the holiness of the Ganga. But she said that the Uttar Pradesh government had not made sufficient arrangements for the pilgrims, especially the poor. As per Mamata, while the VIPs and the rich can afford air-conditioned tents up to ₹1 lakh, the poor have been left with no alternative. She also spoke about the growing worries over stampedes, which resulted in a few deaths, and emphasized the need for improved management.

Following a stampede at the event, Mamata blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for concealing the actual death toll and asserted that “hundreds of bodies” were being hidden to dilute the tragedy. The fatal stampede killed at least 30 people, with dozens more injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mamata Banerjee’s remarks highlight the necessity of authorities planning for mass events such as the Kumbh Mela with more concern for public safety. “Stampede conditions prevail during such fairs, but the point is the planning and arrangement to avert them,” she stated. Her appeal for more management at religious gatherings coincides with the state of Uttar Pradesh being held responsible for mismanaging the situation.

Criticism of BJP’s Politics of Religion

Mamata also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during her speech, accusing the party of politicizing religion. She criticized the BJP for playing politics on religious issues and claimed that the leaders of the party frequently spread hatred and divisiveness. Mamata’s comments are made at a point when political pressure is high within the state of West Bengal, with the opposition crying foul that her government is appeasing certain groups and is incapable of upholding law and order.

Her remarks also elicited a reaction from opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who expressed his apprehensions regarding what he alleged were increasing anti-national activities in certain parts of the state. Adhikari accused Mamata of letting illegal immigrants settle in Bengal, a point that has been at the forefront of political rhetoric, particularly during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Backlash from BJP Leaders

Mamata’s remark on the Maha Kumbh has also unleashed a tide of protests and criticism among BJP leaders, who have criticized her remark as an attack on Hindu religious feelings. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged Hindus and the saint community to oppose Mamata’s remarks. “If you are a true Hindu, raise your voice against this attack on Kumbh,” he urged the people. The BJP has repeatedly attacked Mamata on the grounds that she was anti-Hindu and had been destabilizing Hindu traditions in the state.

As a reply to Mamata’s accusations of political intervention in religious affairs, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stepped forward, in defense of the Kumbh Mela as a religious and historic event. Rijiju underlined the necessity of upholding the sanctity of the congregation, particularly as it is a once-in-144-years affair, and appealed to politicians to keep politics at bay during such a monumental event.

During her address, Mamata Banerjee also came strongly against the BJP charge that she was in touch with Bangladeshi fundamentalists. She dared the party to come up with evidence of such a connection, vowing to quit if they could establish any links between her and extremist forces. Mamata’s reaction followed several BJP leaders accusing her of facilitating illegal immigration into West Bengal, a charge that has been a part of the state’s political narrative so far.

ALSO READ: Prayagraj’s Sangam Water Fails Bathing Tests During Maha Kumbh: High Faecal Coliform Levels Cause Concern