Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t hold back during a fiery address this week, where she launched a sharp criticism of the central government over rising prices, unemployment, and what she described as the weakening of constitutional values in the country.

Speaking at a public event, Banerjee raised several serious concerns and demanded accountability from the Centre on multiple fronts, including economic stress and growing interference by central agencies.

Rising prices causing distress, says Mamata

Hitting out at the Centre over inflation, Mamata Banerjee highlighted how everyday life is becoming increasingly unaffordable for the common people due to the rise in prices of essential items.

“The prices of medicines, petrol & diesel have been increased,” Banerjee said, expressing concern over how these hikes were hurting ordinary citizens. She questioned the logic behind such price increases when people across the country are already struggling to cope with job losses and financial pressure.

“Where are the jobs?” CM questions Centre

She also slammed the central government on the issue of unemployment, claiming that job creation has stalled under its watch.

“The centre should answer how many youths have got jobs,” she demanded, pointing out that young people across India were losing hope due to the lack of employment opportunities.

Mamata stressed that joblessness was pushing the country toward a deep social and economic crisis, especially among the younger generation.

Criticism of selective media narratives

The West Bengal CM also turned her attention to the media, accusing some sections of targeting her state unfairly.

“Some media only speaks against Bengal,” she said, arguing that there was a clear bias in how news from West Bengal was being reported.

Banerjee alleged that these media houses were acting as mouthpieces for the central ruling party and were not interested in showing the real issues people face.

“Constitution is being torn apart”

In one of her strongest statements, Mamata Banerjee warned that the country’s democratic values were under threat.

“The Indian Constitution is being torn apart,” she said, adding that the federal structure of India was being weakened by repeated interference from the Centre.

She claimed that the rights of states were being slowly taken away and that the spirit of the Constitution was no longer being respected.

Amid discussions around recent property-related controversies in the state, Banerjee clarified that the state government had no control over personal property matters.

“We don’t have the right on anyone’s personal properties,” she said, asserting that the state administration always respects individual rights and that any claims otherwise were politically motivated.

Demands answers from Centre on BSF actions

Mamata also raised strong objections to the growing presence and alleged overreach of the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal’s border areas.

“The Centre must seek explanation from BSF,” she said, questioning their activities and urging the central government to clarify why the BSF was allegedly stepping beyond its mandate.

She accused the force of interfering in local matters, which, she claimed, was causing fear and unrest in border villages.